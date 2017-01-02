Pics: What Our Favourite Celebs Got Up To Over The Holidays

South African celebrities took a little time off this festive season, but made sure to keep us in the loop as they posted their beach breakaways and private jet trips on their Instagram accounts. Here are some of our celeb Instagram highlights from the holidays.
On The Beach
Nothing says South African summer quite like time spent under the sun, on the sand and in the sea.
By The Pool
Or for those who found themselves a little far from the coast, poolside made the most sense.
Jet Setting
To beat the queues and potential airport delays, some South African celebs made sure to make it to their gigs on time by flying on private planes.
Out And About
The party did not stop for these celebs who turned their down time into a good time with friends.
Gotta send a shout out to all the artists and entertainers that have have #Summer16 lit this year!!🙏🏾🔥 From the North to the South and from the East to the West, we've had it poppin!! It's been amazing to connect with you guys on the road, in the air, at the shows and in studio. Let's continue to push forward in 2017 and keep breaking new grounds. This year the South African flag will fly higher than ever!!🇿🇦🚀 📸: @welcometoromesa
With Their Loved Ones
But the holidays are about spending time with the ones you love and these celebs welcomed the festive season and new year doing exactly that.