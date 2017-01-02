Pics: What Our Favourite Celebs Got Up To Over The Holidays

Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter

South African celebrities took a little time off this festive season, but made sure to keep us in the loop as they posted their beach breakaways and private jet trips on their Instagram accounts. Here are some of our celeb Instagram highlights from the holidays.

On The Beach

Nothing says South African summer quite like time spent under the sun, on the sand and in the sea.

Just wrapped the last photo shoot for the year 🌺 A photo posted by Nomzamo Mbatha 🇿🇦 (@nomzamo_m) on Dec 29, 2016 at 3:06am PST

PACHA🍒2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣7️⃣🎉🎉🎉 A photo posted by Lee-Ann Liebenberg (@leeann_liebenberg) on Jan 1, 2017 at 9:33am PST

By The Pool

Or for those who found themselves a little far from the coast, poolside made the most sense.

C A N O N B A L L ! 💣💦 . @woolworths_sa swimsuits. 👙 A video posted by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on Dec 27, 2016 at 8:47am PST

Happy New Year 🎊FOREVER LIVE YOUR LIFE - Fresh 2 Def 🆖 A photo posted by Da L.E.S (@2freshles) on Dec 31, 2016 at 8:14am PST

Happy New Year Everyone!!! I hope 2017 provides you with all your heart's desires 🎉🎊👊🙏 Thank you for all the love! Here's to stepping things up🚀 A photo posted by Maps Maponyane (@mmaponyane) on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:53am PST

Jet Setting

To beat the queues and potential airport delays, some South African celebs made sure to make it to their gigs on time by flying on private planes.

HAPPY NEW YEAR ✈️↗️💨🍾🎉 A video posted by AKA (@akaworldwide) on Jan 1, 2017 at 4:19am PST

F*ck it, I'm going to Cape Town to turn up. #YoungBlackCEO A photo posted by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) on Dec 28, 2016 at 11:10am PST

Off to Jozi. Work continues A photo posted by Somizi (@somizi) on Jan 1, 2017 at 1:26am PST

Out And About

The party did not stop for these celebs who turned their down time into a good time with friends.

These two 😂❤ A photo posted by Minnie (@minniedlamini) on Dec 30, 2016 at 8:33am PST

KINGS!! 👑 #LasNight 📸 A photo posted by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on Dec 30, 2016 at 4:08am PST

@kwamemokoena @pearlthusi we HONESTLY cannot share this Kinda convo!!! PG!!! Flying home with Fam!!! A photo posted by Unstagram (@unathi.co) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:35am PST

With Their Loved Ones

But the holidays are about spending time with the ones you love and these celebs welcomed the festive season and new year doing exactly that.

Thank you baby ❤ | Photography: @stillsbytom A photo posted by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) on Jan 1, 2017 at 8:17am PST

2017 sengkhona A photo posted by zintathu (@zintathu) on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:33am PST