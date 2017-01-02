All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Pics: What Our Favourite Celebs Got Up To Over The Holidays

    On board private planes, no less.

    02/01/2017 14:56 SAST | Updated 02/01/2017 14:57 SAST
    Nomzamo Mbatha // Instagram

    South African celebrities took a little time off this festive season, but made sure to keep us in the loop as they posted their beach breakaways and private jet trips on their Instagram accounts. Here are some of our celeb Instagram highlights from the holidays.

    On The Beach

    Nothing says South African summer quite like time spent under the sun, on the sand and in the sea.

    Just wrapped the last photo shoot for the year 🌺

    A photo posted by Nomzamo Mbatha 🇿🇦 (@nomzamo_m) on

    PACHA🍒2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣7️⃣🎉🎉🎉

    A photo posted by Lee-Ann Liebenberg (@leeann_liebenberg) on

    By The Pool

    Or for those who found themselves a little far from the coast, poolside made the most sense.

    C A N O N B A L L ! 💣💦 . @woolworths_sa swimsuits. 👙

    A video posted by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on

    Happy New Year 🎊FOREVER LIVE YOUR LIFE - Fresh 2 Def 🆖

    A photo posted by Da L.E.S (@2freshles) on

    Jet Setting

    To beat the queues and potential airport delays, some South African celebs made sure to make it to their gigs on time by flying on private planes.

    HAPPY NEW YEAR ✈️↗️💨🍾🎉

    A video posted by AKA (@akaworldwide) on

    F*ck it, I'm going to Cape Town to turn up. #YoungBlackCEO

    A photo posted by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) on

    Off to Jozi. Work continues

    A photo posted by Somizi (@somizi) on

    Out And About

    The party did not stop for these celebs who turned their down time into a good time with friends.

    These two 😂❤

    A photo posted by Minnie (@minniedlamini) on

    KINGS!! 👑 #LasNight 📸

    A photo posted by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

    @kwamemokoena @pearlthusi we HONESTLY cannot share this Kinda convo!!! PG!!! Flying home with Fam!!!

    A photo posted by Unstagram (@unathi.co) on

    With Their Loved Ones

    But the holidays are about spending time with the ones you love and these celebs welcomed the festive season and new year doing exactly that.

    Thank you baby ❤ | Photography: @stillsbytom

    A photo posted by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) on

    2017 sengkhona

    A photo posted by zintathu (@zintathu) on

    "Caught by a 2017 surprise 😳!" Happy New Year 🎈 🎊 My dear friends.

    A photo posted by Loyiso (@loyisobala) on

