Trevor Noah Takes Peru

Just as we are all slowly emerging from the festive season to start the new year, comedian Trevor Noah is on an adventure through Peru and a hike up to Machu Picchu. The ancient Inca city is referred to as the "best-known archaeological site on the continent", according to Lonely Planet.

While most may say that 2016 was a tough year, Noah may disagree. September marked his first anniversary as host of "The Daily Show", he wrote a "New York Times" Best Seller, earned a NAACP nomination and sat down with President Barack Obama for a one-on-one interview in The White House.

Now he has documented the first two days of his self-described "hike up a mountain at altitude" with selfies along the way, including one where he was "photo bombed" by a llama! So if you're already back at your desk, how about some armchair travel along with Trevor Noah?

Day 1 in Aguascalientes- the beautiful and vibrant Peruvian city at the base of Machu Picchu. Getting ready to hike up a mountain at altitude. #ImNotReady A photo posted by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah) on Jan 2, 2017 at 6:32am PST

Day 2- Taking a tour of Machu Picchu one of the 7 wonders of the world. A civilization destroyed partly by themselves and partly by Spanish colonialists. The next day we would hike up that mountain in the background - Wayna Picchu A photo posted by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah) on Jan 2, 2017 at 6:47am PST

In the ruins of Machu Picchu taking pictures for our new album cover! #machupicchu #vacation #albumcover #travel #WeCantSing #view #Sand #fashion A photo posted by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah) on Jan 2, 2017 at 6:52am PST

Halfway up Wayna Pichu mountain with Ryan. I'm trying to smile but my focus is all on my breathing at this altitude. A photo posted by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah) on Jan 2, 2017 at 6:55am PST