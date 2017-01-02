Trevor Noah Takes Peru

Just as we are all slowly emerging from the festive season to start the new year, comedian Trevor Noah is on an adventure through Peru and a hike up to Machu Picchu. The ancient Inca city is referred to as the "best-known archaeological site on the continent", according to Lonely Planet.
While most may say that 2016 was a tough year, Noah may disagree. September marked his first anniversary as host of "The Daily Show", he wrote a "New York Times" Best Seller, earned a NAACP nomination and sat down with President Barack Obama for a one-on-one interview in The White House.
Now he has documented the first two days of his self-described "hike up a mountain at altitude" with selfies along the way, including one where he was "photo bombed" by a llama! So if you're already back at your desk, how about some armchair travel along with Trevor Noah?