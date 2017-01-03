Independent Police Investigative Directorate Probes Claims That Limpopo Cops Dragged Man To His Death

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating allegations that two police officers killed a man by dragging him alongside a police van in Limpopo, spokesperson Moses Dlamini said.

"We are investigating. We will comment in due time," he said.

Dlamini told News24 that IPID had received a preliminary report on the incident from the police, but he refused to divulge details.

"On the face, it looks like he was dragged, but we have to investigate the circumstances. We will interview witnesses and make an informed comment in due time."

The Sowetan newspaper reported that 25-year-old John Khubayi died from injuries sustained when he was dragged by two police officers in a speeding police van on New Year's Day.

According to the publication, Khubayi's sister and several others in the community witnessed a police officer holding his hands as the van sped off.

He died on arrival at a hospital, the Sowetan reported.

In November 2011, eight policemen were each sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for the murder of taxi driver Mido Macia. The taxi driver died in a police cell hours after being handcuffed to a police van and dragged through the streets of Daveyton.

Macia's murder received international attention when video footage of what had happened to him surfaced.

