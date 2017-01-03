Pics: AKA and DJ Zinhle's Baby Daughter Kairo's Summer Holiday Was Better Than Yours

Unlike most one-year-olds, Kairo Forbes (aka BabyK), spent her summer holiday away from her parents, enjoying a vacation of her own. The daughter of rapper AKA (real name Kiernan Forbes) and DJ Zinhle (Ntombezinhle Jiyane) hopped on a plane — in business class, wearing unicorn slippers — to spend New Year's weekend in Jeffrey's Bay with her grandmother, Lynn Forbes.
While her dad was in Cape Town introducing girlfriend Bonang Matheba to his extended family and her mom was in Durban celebrating her birthday with boyfriend Brendan Naidoo, Kairo headed to the Eastern Cape with her "Glammy". AKA and his mother had been estranged following his breakup with Zinhle, saying that he was "hurt" by his mother's close relationship with his ex-girlfriend. But after a war of words on Twitter early in last year, it seems all parties settled into their co-parenting roles in Kairo's life and with mother and son spending the festive season together.
It was all smiles and sunshine for Kairo and Glammy as they rang in 2017 with their family on #BabyKtion2016. And we can't enough of their holiday snaps.