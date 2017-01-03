Pics: AKA and DJ Zinhle's Baby Daughter Kairo's Summer Holiday Was Better Than Yours

Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter

NEW! HIGHLIGHT AND SHARE

Unlike most one-year-olds, Kairo Forbes (aka BabyK), spent her summer holiday away from her parents, enjoying a vacation of her own. The daughter of rapper AKA (real name Kiernan Forbes) and DJ Zinhle (Ntombezinhle Jiyane) hopped on a plane — in business class, wearing unicorn slippers — to spend New Year's weekend in Jeffrey's Bay with her grandmother, Lynn Forbes.

While her dad was in Cape Town introducing girlfriend Bonang Matheba to his extended family and her mom was in Durban celebrating her birthday with boyfriend Brendan Naidoo, Kairo headed to the Eastern Cape with her "Glammy". AKA and his mother had been estranged following his breakup with Zinhle, saying that he was "hurt" by his mother's close relationship with his ex-girlfriend. But after a war of words on Twitter early in last year, it seems all parties settled into their co-parenting roles in Kairo's life and with mother and son spending the festive season together.

It was all smiles and sunshine for Kairo and Glammy as they rang in 2017 with their family on #BabyKtion2016. And we can't enough of their holiday snaps.

🛫 #BabyKtion2016 #FamilyVacay #family #love A photo posted by Lynn Forbes (Glammy) (@lynnforbesza) on Dec 27, 2016 at 8:19pm PST

#BabyK Outside shower after an afternoon at the beach 🌊 #BabyKtion2016 #FamilyVacay #family #love A photo posted by Lynn Forbes (Glammy) (@lynnforbesza) on Dec 29, 2016 at 8:15am PST

Family Time ❤️#Family #FamilyVacay #babyktion2016 A video posted by Lynn Forbes (Glammy) (@lynnforbesza) on Dec 29, 2016 at 10:15am PST

Beach babes 💕#FamilyVacay #babyktion2016 #family #love A photo posted by Lynn Forbes (Glammy) (@lynnforbesza) on Dec 31, 2016 at 4:58am PST

#BabyK and #Glammy wishes you a very happy and prosperous 2017 🎉#babyktion2016 #FamilyVacay A photo posted by Lynn Forbes (Glammy) (@lynnforbesza) on Jan 1, 2017 at 1:28am PST

Fun times with the family 💕#FamilyVacay #babyktion2016 #family #love A photo posted by Lynn Forbes (Glammy) (@lynnforbesza) on Jan 1, 2017 at 9:08am PST

My Momma, big Sis and #BabyK = Family Love ❤️ Uncle Stef behind the lens 📷#FamilyVacay #BabyKtion2016 #family #love A photo posted by Lynn Forbes (Glammy) (@lynnforbesza) on Jan 2, 2017 at 1:59am PST

The only thing permanent in life is family ... the very people we often take most for granted ... #FamilyVacay #BabyKtion2016 #Family #Love A photo posted by Lynn Forbes (Glammy) (@lynnforbesza) on Jan 2, 2017 at 3:23am PST

#BabyK Last breakfast 🙏🏽 #familyvacay #babyktion2016 #Family #love A photo posted by Lynn Forbes (Glammy) (@lynnforbesza) on Jan 3, 2017 at 12:10am PST

At the airport looking for a place with yummy food for Mickey 😋 #babyktion2016 #FamilyVacay #Family #love #shoesforwho A photo posted by Lynn Forbes (Glammy) (@lynnforbesza) on Jan 3, 2017 at 3:23am PST