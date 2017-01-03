All Sections
    Pics: AKA and DJ Zinhle's Baby Daughter Kairo's Summer Holiday Was Better Than Yours

    She said goodbye to her parents and jet-setted across the country to spend quality time with her family.

    03/01/2017 18:35 SAST | Updated 04/01/2017 07:21 SAST
    Unlike most one-year-olds, Kairo Forbes (aka BabyK), spent her summer holiday away from her parents, enjoying a vacation of her own. The daughter of rapper AKA (real name Kiernan Forbes) and DJ Zinhle (Ntombezinhle Jiyane) hopped on a plane — in business class, wearing unicorn slippers — to spend New Year's weekend in Jeffrey's Bay with her grandmother, Lynn Forbes.

    While her dad was in Cape Town introducing girlfriend Bonang Matheba to his extended family and her mom was in Durban celebrating her birthday with boyfriend Brendan Naidoo, Kairo headed to the Eastern Cape with her "Glammy". AKA and his mother had been estranged following his breakup with Zinhle, saying that he was "hurt" by his mother's close relationship with his ex-girlfriend. But after a war of words on Twitter early in last year, it seems all parties settled into their co-parenting roles in Kairo's life and with mother and son spending the festive season together.

    It was all smiles and sunshine for Kairo and Glammy as they rang in 2017 with their family on #BabyKtion2016. And we can't enough of their holiday snaps.

    🛫 #BabyKtion2016 #FamilyVacay #family #love

    A photo posted by Lynn Forbes (Glammy) (@lynnforbesza) on

    #BabyK Outside shower after an afternoon at the beach 🌊 #BabyKtion2016 #FamilyVacay #family #love

    A photo posted by Lynn Forbes (Glammy) (@lynnforbesza) on

    Family Time ❤️#Family #FamilyVacay #babyktion2016

    A video posted by Lynn Forbes (Glammy) (@lynnforbesza) on

    Beach babes 💕#FamilyVacay #babyktion2016 #family #love

    A photo posted by Lynn Forbes (Glammy) (@lynnforbesza) on

    #BabyK and #Glammy wishes you a very happy and prosperous 2017 🎉#babyktion2016 #FamilyVacay

    A photo posted by Lynn Forbes (Glammy) (@lynnforbesza) on

    Fun times with the family 💕#FamilyVacay #babyktion2016 #family #love

    A photo posted by Lynn Forbes (Glammy) (@lynnforbesza) on

    My Momma, big Sis and #BabyK = Family Love ❤️ Uncle Stef behind the lens 📷#FamilyVacay #BabyKtion2016 #family #love

    A photo posted by Lynn Forbes (Glammy) (@lynnforbesza) on

    #BabyK Last breakfast 🙏🏽 #familyvacay #babyktion2016 #Family #love

    A photo posted by Lynn Forbes (Glammy) (@lynnforbesza) on

    At the airport looking for a place with yummy food for Mickey 😋 #babyktion2016 #FamilyVacay #Family #love #shoesforwho

    A photo posted by Lynn Forbes (Glammy) (@lynnforbesza) on

    What will Mickey have for lunch today ? #BabyKtion2016 #FamilyVacay #Family #Love

    A photo posted by Lynn Forbes (Glammy) (@lynnforbesza) on

