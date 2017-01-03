Testing times for Proteas at Newlands

As the festive season winds down and people begin to trickle back to their daily routines, there is at least one summer event that has yet to play out - the new year's cricket test at Newlands Stadium.

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 206 runs in the first test, in Port Elizabeth last week, but after losing opening batsman Stephen Cook in the first over, it became clear that they were in for a fight. Here are some pictures from the first day of play.