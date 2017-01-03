Testing times for Proteas at Newlands

As the festive season winds down and people begin to trickle back to their daily routines, there is at least one summer event that has yet to play out - the new year's cricket test at Newlands Stadium.
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 206 runs in the first test, in Port Elizabeth last week, but after losing opening batsman Stephen Cook in the first over, it became clear that they were in for a fight. Here are some pictures from the first day of play.
Mike Hutchings / Reuters
Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal examines the ball during the second test against South Africa at Newlands Stadium, on January 2, 2016.
Lakmal took the wicket of Stephen Cook in the first over of the game, throwing South Africa into a tailspin. (Reuters/Mike Hutchings)
Mike Hutchings / Reuters
Lakmal appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla.
Just when it seemed that Elgar and Amla had started to find their rhythm, Amla was bowled by Lahiru Kumara, with only 29 runs to his name. Just a few balls later, Kumara snagged JP Duminy's wicket. (Reuters/Mike Hutchings)
Mike Hutchings / Reuters
Faf du Plessis plays a shot.
With Du Plessis and Elgar at the crease, the Proteas' game began to stabilise. (Reuters/Mike Hutchings)
Mike Hutchings / Reuters
Nuwan Pradeep appeals unsuccessfully for Du Plessis' wicket.
Du Plessis was eventually bowled by Rangana Herath for 38 runs. Temba Bavuma lost his wicket after scoring just 10 runs. (Reuters/Mike Hutchings)
Mike Hutchings / Reuters
Dean Elgar plays a shot.
It was the 103-run, sixth-wicket partnership between Elgar and Quinton de Kock that eventually firmed up the Proteas' innings. (Reuters/Mike Hutchings)
Mike Hutchings / Reuters
Elgar went on to score a career-best of 129 runs, and the Proteas ended the day on a respectable 297/6. (Reuters/Mike Hutchings)
