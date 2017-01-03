These Apps Will Make It Easy To Actually Nail Your New Year Resolutions This Year

Don't just use technology for social media -- it's a great way to record and track your goals.

Whether you're a conscious goal setter or not, most people have one or two things in mind they'd like to improve on in the new year. Maybe you want to learn to save a bit better, or vow to get out and travel more.

Whatever it is, it's much easier to keep track of those goals when you record them. Instead of using the old pen ad paper, download an app and keep your goals right there with you in your pocket.

If you want to be mindful

Insight Timer

With a dynamic worldwide community, Insight Timer is a fun and connected way to support your meditation practice. If you're new to meditation you'll find more than 2,000 free guided meditations and a community you can chat to to get started. If you're an experienced meditator you'll enjoy the sound of the beautiful Tibetan singing bowls and guided meditations by experienced teachers that you know and respect.

Smiling Mind

Smiling Mind is a meditation app program developed by psychologists and educators. Just as we eat well and stay fit to keep our body healthy, Smiling Mind believes that meditation is about mental health and looking after the mind.

If you want to save money

Budget Wiz

Ever wonder where the hell all your money goes each month? Budget Wiz keeps your money well managed, and well spent. Use it to monitor your habits so you can learn where savings can be made.

22Seven

This free budgeting and investing app helps you manage your money more easily and invest it more smartly - tracking your spending and offering you tips on how best to save money based on your spending habits. It is also possible to invest right from the app, putting you in complete control of how your money moves and grows.

If you want to break bad habits

Streaks

A to-do list app that helps you form good habits, Streaks let you rack up to six tasks you want to complete every day. Kinda like a game, your goal is to build a streak of consecutive days. Streaks also works with the Apple Health app to help you achieve your fitness goals.

Lifesum

Who doesn't want their own personalised health and lifestyle guide? Lifesum takes your lifestyle goals and health data and creates a plan to help you realistically reach those goals.

If you want to take up running

Nike+ Run Club

This app gives you everything you need to learn to be a better runner, even if you're a beginner -- including GPS tracking details of your run, customised coaching plans which fit your goals and adapt to your progress, and motivation from your friends who also use the app.

If you want to learn a language

Duolingo

This app is completely free and totally makes learning a language fun. There's a cute little owl called Duo who keeps you on track and an option to compete with your friends.

If you want to curb your sweet tooth

Hippie Lane

This recipe app is designed to empower health-conscious people to make thoughtful recipe choices. Featuring recipes that are 100 percent vegan and free of gluten, refined sugar, dairy and genetically modified ingredients.

Recipes by The Healthy Chef

The Healthy Chef app is full of nourishing juices, beautiful breakfasts, whole food mains, fermented foods, purely delicious desserts and lots more yummy extras. The recipes taste delicious and are simple to make.

If you want to be more creative

Paper by Fifty Three

When inspiration happens, put it on Paper. Paper is the best way to capture and connect your notes, photos, and sketches. Create checklists, spotlight details in photos, and sketch diagrams -- Paper is like a wall of sticky notes for everything that inspires you.

Procreate

This app boasts a complete artist's toolbox to help you create beautiful sketches, inspiring paintings, and stunning illustrations anywhere you are. Create a canvas and start painting with any of Procreate's brushes. With Procreate's incredibly high-resolution canvases you can print your artwork at massive sizes.

If you want to travel more

Guides by Lonely Planet

Get to the heart of the destination you're traveling to with Guides by Lonely Planet. Packed with Offline Maps (genius when you dont have acess to Wi-Fi), Phrasebooks, Currency Converters and advice from on-the-ground experts, the city guides are the ultimate resource before and during your trip.

Airbnb

Find adventures in faraway places or your own hometown. Access unique homes, experiences, and places anywhere around the choose from over 2.5 million homes in over 191 countries. They make it easy, so you can search by price, neighbourhood or amenities.