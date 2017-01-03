WeAreANC Turns Into Something The Party Didn't Really Mean

Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter

Protesters call for the removal of President Jacob Zuma outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria in November.

It's the PR campaign that got backfired very badly.

It was meant to be a campaign for unity to support the 105th anniversary of the African National Congress (ANC) at the weekend but by late yesterday furious South Africans had put their own spin on it and turned #WeAreANC into political criticism, with a cartoon of party-and-country President Jacob Zuma urinating on the Constitution getting retweeted hundreds of times.

The ANC plans to celebrate the anniversary on January 8 with a rally at Orlando Stadium in Soweto and the #WeAreANC hashtag - used in last year's local government elections - was intended to support that, with a focus on unity.

Do join us on the 8th of January to celebrate the 105th anniversary of the ANC at Orlando Stadium. #WeAreANC #UnityInAction pic.twitter.com/6RSnWPhczH — ANCJoburgRegion (@ANCJHB) January 2, 2017

But it got all the wrong sort of attention.

#WeAreANC We lie. We cheat. We steal. We take collective responsibility. — braSbu (@bra_sbu) January 2, 2017

By late on Tuesday, #WeAreANC was trending.

There were some attempts to defend the party but the criticism was more popular.

It's too early in the year for anti-ANCism. Let them flourish with their hashtag #WeAreANC please. Jan is always their time. — Jesus' Fave🙏👑 (@lulushezi) January 2, 2017

ANC national spokesman Zizi Kodwa acknowledged the online anger in his own tweets.

In the context of ongoing introspection, we cannot ignore what people think and how people feel about their organization #WeAreANC — Zizi Kodwa (@zizikodwa) January 3, 2017

Many of the concerns raised are genuine and regrettable. Dealing with them forms part of our programme of organizational renewal #WeAreANC — Zizi Kodwa (@zizikodwa) January 3, 2017

I look forward to furthering this conversation about the future of our country and its leadership in a constructive manner #WeAreANC — Zizi Kodwa (@zizikodwa) January 3, 2017

Many tweets indicated cynicism about the ANC.

The intention behind #WeAreANC vs the outcome. People aren't buying isikelem pic.twitter.com/ADj58MFB60 — Simamkele Dlakavu (@simamkeleD) January 2, 2017

Other parties seized the opportunity to take on the ruling party.

One of the most popular tweets came from Economic Freedom Fighters MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, with a meme of State Security Minister David Mahlobo contradicting himself.

#WeAreANC and we always lie to parliament pic.twitter.com/RhjsM7e4Gh — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) January 2, 2017

Some linked the campaign to another spat between the ANC and Democratic Alliance (DA), over Tshwane's DA mayor Solly Msimanga's controversial visit to Taiwan, which the Tshwane ANC called "treason".

#WeareANC we said nothing when a Gupta plane landed in a military base. but we over hyping a Taiwan visit — Ndumiso M (@AwesomeSnowman) January 3, 2017

And others just raised often-repeated complaints about corruption and waste of state money.

Ask not what the ANC can do for you but what your tax money can do for ANC comrades. #WeAreANC — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) January 2, 2017

#WeAreANC

We're going to use Tax payer's money to celebrate History while we are busy killing the Future #ANC105 — Simon Mpilo (@mpilo_simon) January 3, 2017

#WeAreANC because:

Nuclear deal ✔

Guptas ❤

Constitution ❌

Corruption 😍

Lies 😊

Accountability 😠

Flashy lifestyle at your expense ❤❤❤ — Refilwe Nkwana (@MrsNkwana) January 2, 2017

We hope Zuma will tell us on the 8 of Jan why did the ANC loose the Metros #WeAreANC — Buhle Nzimande (@nzinzimaweni) January 2, 2017

The ANC wasn't immediately available for comment.