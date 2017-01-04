Gambian Elections Chief Flees For His Life

The Gambian elections chief who told strongman president Yahya Jammeh he could prove "every vote cast" in last month's contested poll is said to have fled the country in fear for his life.

A relative of Alieu Momarr Njai said he had crossed the border to neighbouring Senegal while his son said he had received confirmation he was "safe".

Njai, 82, stood up to Jammeh's claims the poll was flawed before Christmas, saying that "nothing" would change the election result.

"If it goes to court, we can prove every vote cast," he said. "The results are there for everyone to see."

Jammeh initially accepted the result and called his rival, Adama Barrow, to congratulate him on a victory that was greeted with widespread jubilation across the country.

But when reports surfaced that the eccentric and dictatorial incumbent could face trial for widespread human rights abuses during his 22-year regime, he performed a spectacular U-turn and referred the result to the supreme court alleging "serious and unacceptable abnormalities".

Two days after Njai made his defiant statement, armed military personnel took over the IEC premises, seized documents and told its staff to leave.

Njai told a local radio station that he would not stand down, nor flee the country. "No one and nothing should divert you from the course that you take," he said. "Of course you have to be worried, knowing what there is here, but I must just do the right thing.

"There's nothing I can do, I don't worry about (threats). I was born in the Gambia, I'm not going anywhere, even though my family and everyone is saying 'move out, move out.' I will not flee the country, why should I?"

#Gambia: Electoral Commission chairman Alieu Momar #Njai insist that 'Results are 100% accurate and nothing can... https://t.co/B6i7S8BWQb — Alhagie Jobe (@freejobe39) December 15, 2016

However the crack-down has intensified amid a stand-off between Jammeh and Barrow ahead of the president-elect's planned swearing-in ceremony due on January 19.

This week, three private radio stations have been taken off the air and five opposition sympathisers who were caught selling or wearing t-shirts opposing the incumbent were detained while their merchandise was seized.

The opposition coalition led by Barrow has said that Jammeh will be treated as a rebel leader if he refuses to step down and the Economic Community of West African States has vowed to send troops to remove him by force.

But with uncertainty about the loyalties of Gambia's police and armed forces, the mood in the tiny West African tourism destination is increasingly tense.

An unnamed relative of Njie confirmed that he had fled over the weekend "after he got information that the Gambian authorities were plotting against him and his team".

"Some of his team members have also left for Senegal," the relative told Agence France Presse, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Momodou Alieu Njai, the electoral chief's son, said his family was "proud" of him for "respecting the verdict of the people".

"He is an honest God-fearing person, and has lived his life to the service of God, and the Gambian people," he said. "He did his work in a free, fair, and transparent manner. Even if he died today, his work is done, and may Allah reward him."

He called on Gambians to insist on the installation of Barrow as president. "What matters now is that Gambians are ready to defend their vote, and are not afraid anymore," he said. "Cooking up charges, and threats will not stop the Gambian people from having their country. No one should entertain such clowns because they are birds of the same feathers. May peace prevail in our beloved Gambia."