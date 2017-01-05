Janet Jackson And Husband Wissam Al Mana Name Their Son Eissa

U.S. singer Janet Jackson (R) and her then boyfriend Wissam Al Mana pose for photographers as they arrive to attend the Giorgio Armani Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2013.

On 3 January 2017, one of the world's most famous families welcomed their newest member as Janet Jackson (50) gave birth to her son with Qatari businessman husband Wissam Al Mana (42). While Jackson kept her pregnancy out of the headlines, rumours swirled that she would name her child after her late brother Michael. But the couple, who married in 2012, announced their son's name on 4 January in a statement made to People Magazine, saying that they are "thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world" adding that "Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably."

The news was met with congratulations on social media.

Congrats Auntie @JanetJackson!!! So so happy for you & Wissan. Enjoy every minute with your greatest hit, Elissa. 😊 #parenthoodisthebest — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) January 4, 2017

How exciting! @JanetJackson, Jan and Wissam just gave birth to a beautiful baby boy!!!

Congratulations!!! pic.twitter.com/X8ScYnv09I — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) January 4, 2017

congratulations @JanetJackson wissam Al Mana on your bundle of joy Eissa U inspire me and so many woman in the world❤ pic.twitter.com/EeAPEgJUFg January 4, 2017

Our first #WCW of 2017 is the beautiful @JanetJackson who just gave birth to her baby boy, Eissa! Motherhood looks great on you! pic.twitter.com/qV7Jqv77Th — BET (@BET) January 4, 2017

Eissa, also spelled Isa, Eisa or Eesa is an Arabic name for the prophet Jesus. It is believed that Jackson converted to Islam after marrying Al Mana. While claims of the fiercely private star's religious conversion are unconfirmed, news of her son's Arabic name has reignited speculation that she is now Muslim.

Jackson announced her intention to start a family in April 2016, shortly after announcing the world tour for her latest album, "Unbreakable". She was forced to postpone the tour so that she could rest - "doctor's orders," she said - and released the first images of her baby bump in October 2016, with an official announcement of her pregnancy appearing in People Magazine.