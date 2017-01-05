Jub Jub And Co-Accused Are At Home On Parole After They Were Forgiven By Victims Families

Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye (L) and his co-accused Themba Tshabalala (R) were found guilty on four counts of murder and two of attempted murder at the Protea Magistrate's Magistrate Court on October 16, 2012 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye is at home and will be spending 2017 as a free man. The South African singer and his friend Themba Tshabalala were released on parole Thursday after spending four out of eight years in prison. They were convicted in 2012 for killing four children while drag racing in Protea Glen while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Two other children were left with permanent brain damage.

What was initially a 20-year prison sentence for murder, was overturned by the South Gauteng High Court to a charge of culpable homicide with only eight years to serve.

The two have been released into the custody of their families. The Department of Correctional Services says they will still do the rest of their time through community service and will be under supervision until the end of the sentence.

Correctional Services on the release of #JubJub and Themba Tshabalala #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/JsbjtZ3hFb — Aldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) January 5, 2017

Move Magazine reported in its 15 December issue that the families of the children Maarohanye and Tshabalala killed had forgiven them.

Jub Jub is set to spend the new year at home. Get yourself a copy of Move for the full story pic.twitter.com/BmZI7CXQeH — Move! magazine SA (@MoveMag) December 15, 2016

Some accepted the families' decision and wished the pair well.

I read somewhere that part of the reason he got parole was that the families of the victims forgave him. Who are we not to? #JubJub — Vha Musanda (@freedom_ride) January 5, 2017

Jub Jub is a Free man ... I'm happy for him & his son ... #JubJub — 👑Halala'Mhlongo IG: (@HugzLarni) January 5, 2017

Others disagreed with the decision to parole them and said they hoped the experience had changed them for the better.

Victims and their families never get justice in SA. #jubjub is already out after killing people's children 😢. — 🍓 (@_lethabo17) January 5, 2017

Killer driver #JubJub is free, good 4 him sadly those families will never see their kids alive again — Mr StateCapture (@Morata4) January 5, 2017

4 years in an SA prison must feel like a lifetime , hope #JubJub used his parole to rebuild himself and do his for the community — Thabang Phetla (@tarantular) January 5, 2017

There were also those who are looking forward to Jub Jub's return to the music scene.

#JubJub

Jub Jub is out on parole. Hope he'll be dropping mad tunes when he settles down. The guy is talented! pic.twitter.com/niXtRHgnrV — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) January 5, 2017

More hip hop music Yes!#JubJub — WORLD LOVES RIRIH♥♥♥ (@sr501e) January 5, 2017

Twitter user @Ckabopha provided a sobering reminder of what prison is for.