    Jub Jub And Co-Accused Are At Home On Parole After They Were Forgiven By Victims Families

    The two killed four children and left two others with permanent brain damage.

    05/01/2017 14:49 SAST
    Lucky Nxumalo / City Press / Gallo Images
    Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye (L) and his co-accused Themba Tshabalala (R) were found guilty on four counts of murder and two of attempted murder at the Protea Magistrate's Magistrate Court on October 16, 2012 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

    Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye is at home and will be spending 2017 as a free man. The South African singer and his friend Themba Tshabalala were released on parole Thursday after spending four out of eight years in prison. They were convicted in 2012 for killing four children while drag racing in Protea Glen while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Two other children were left with permanent brain damage.

    What was initially a 20-year prison sentence for murder, was overturned by the South Gauteng High Court to a charge of culpable homicide with only eight years to serve.

    The two have been released into the custody of their families. The Department of Correctional Services says they will still do the rest of their time through community service and will be under supervision until the end of the sentence.

    Move Magazine reported in its 15 December issue that the families of the children Maarohanye and Tshabalala killed had forgiven them.

    Some accepted the families' decision and wished the pair well.

    Others disagreed with the decision to parole them and said they hoped the experience had changed them for the better.

    There were also those who are looking forward to Jub Jub's return to the music scene.

    Twitter user @Ckabopha provided a sobering reminder of what prison is for.

