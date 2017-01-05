The New Work Year May Be Looming, But The Party Is Far From Over

Whether you have already braved your first week back at work, or are bracing yourself for your return to your desk, you don't have to leave the festive season behind just yet. The Cape Town social scene opens with the 156th annual running of the L'Ormarins Queen's Plate (LQP) happening this weekend at Kenilworth Racecourse. This year, it will be a two-day event for the first time with a race card of 18 races, making it the biggest horse racing festival of its kind and a first for South Africa.

While the first eight races will take place on Friday, 6 January, as the LQP hosts its first Garden Party with only 500 guests, the traditional running of the Grade 1 L'Ormarins Queen's Plate takes place on Saturday, 7 January. The finest thoroughbreds in South African horse racing will compete for the R1 million prize.

One of the quirks of LQP is its dress code, which is strictly blue and white. In keeping with a day at the races, formalwear, hats and fascinators are encouraged. While blue is part of the theme, you will have some trouble getting in wearing jeans.

As is tradition each year, there are prizes for the best dressed man and woman at the event. Making the grade this year will win you prizes that include a trip to the UK, including luxury accommodation and VIP tickets to attend Glorious Goodwood – one of the world's most famous racing events.

Once the races are over, look out for the after party, which will feature performances by the likes of South African DJ Euphonik.

See you at the races!