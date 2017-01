Donald Trump Admits U.S. Taxpayers Will Pay For The Wall, Claims Mexico Will Reimburse Costs

President-elect Donald Trump said on Friday that he intends for U.S. taxpayers to fund the construction of his proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. That money, Trump tweeted, “will be paid back by Mexico later!”

The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later!

The tweet Trump wrote on Friday morning followed multiple reports detailing how members of his transition team have been working with congressional Republicans to come up with a way to use taxpayer dollars to pay for building the wall.

Trump claimed he needed to use congressionally appropriated funds to build “the Great Wall for [the] sake of speed.”

But making U.S. taxpayers foot the bill for the border wall would violate one of Trump’s central campaign promises, and a pledge that Trump reiterated at countless rallies, when he would ask the crowds, “Who’s gonna pay for the wall?!” and get chants of “Mexico! Mexico! Mexico!”

Trump first suggested that Mexico might reimburse the United States for the wall during a speech in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, in October. But that comment alone did little to change the yearlong narrative about how Mexico would pay for the wall, exemplified by tweets like this one.