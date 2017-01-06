Four Years In Prison Is A Long Time So Twitter Has Some Lessons For Jub Jub

Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye has only been out of prison for a day and he's already trended on Twitter three times for three different reasons. First it was about his parole, then his newly released song and now, South Africa's #NoChill train has come to pick him up for a ride. Maarohanye spent four years in prison after he was convicted of culpable homicide for killing four school kids in a drug- and alcohol-fueled drag race. Much has changed since 2012 and Twitter's decided to let him know what he's missed out on.
-
1. Ok now he'll also have to look up the #Generations16.
#ThingsThatJubjubDoesntKnow..Generations is now Generations The Legacy, Jomo Sono is Dr Jomo Sono, Kaiser Chiefs is now an English Academy.
-
2. People even think that's why his sentence was reduced.
#ThingsThatJubjubDoesntKnow
Black twitter has been fighting for him during the Oscar Pistorius trial 😂
-
3. Yoh! Remember when all you needed was R60 for Blackberry BIS bundles.
#ThingsThatJubJubDoesntKnow Data has become so expensive we've had to stop asking for nudes.
-
4. Ok wait... we are learning this right along with him.
#ThingsThatJubJubDoesntKnow That stealing clothes that drying on a washing line is now called " online shopping "— SHAVA (@Ispeakmymynd1) January 6, 2017
-
5. Eish. Just like ANC, iNandos ayisafani.
Nandos is now selling golden chickens, you need your entire salary to buy 1 full chicken #ThingsThatJubJubDoesntKnow— khwezi Cebekhulu (@QuizzySee) January 6, 2017
-
6. Wait. Does he even know who Ricky Rick is?
#ThingsThatJubJubDoesntKnow Ricky Rick's diet now consists of cotton.— Koketso Khupari (@Kk_Khupari) January 6, 2017
-
7. Ok but we did say the jury was out on her talent.
#ThingsThatJubJubDoesntKnow That Babes Wodumo gets paid R100k just to walk around on stage like an invigilator— Lebogang Chilwane (@Lebo_chilwane) January 5, 2017
-
8. He's going to need the full tutorial on what it means to be #Moreki and how to behave around #Moreki.
There is a Shebeen in Saxonwold, ran by a Moreki from India #ThingsThatJubJubDoesntKnow— Vusani T (@Mavusana4sho) January 5, 2017
-
9. We're still reeling over Van Damme being song of the year. Seriously.
#ThingsThatJubJubDoesntKnow— StillPictures 📷 (@theRealKeamo) January 5, 2017
Blessers
Zuma paid back the money
Julius Malema Lost weight
Zulu people wanna kill Van Damme 😂
-
10. Hibiri!
That Sista Betina is still going strong 😛 #ThingsThatJubJubDoesntKnow— kgopo (@keycee_kc) January 5, 2017
-
11. How did this happen?!!!!
#ThingsThatJubJubDoesntKnow Real Soilders Are Now Afraid To Leave Their Uniform On The Washing Line... Lol!— Gerald Upper Gee (@UpperGee) January 6, 2017
Camouflage Season