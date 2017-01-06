All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Four Years In Prison Is A Long Time So Twitter Has Some Lessons For Jub Jub

    Oh South Africa. Why are you like this?

    06/01/2017 16:14 SAST
    Veli Nhlapo / Sowetan / Gallo Images
    Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye at the Protea Magistrate's Court on December 5 2012. Jub Jub and Themba Tshabalala were originally sentenced to 25 years each for murder and attempted murder, after they crashed into and killed four high school pupils and seriously injured three others on 8 March 2010.

    Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye has only been out of prison for a day and he's already trended on Twitter three times for three different reasons. First it was about his parole, then his newly released song and now, South Africa's #NoChill train has come to pick him up for a ride. Maarohanye spent four years in prison after he was convicted of culpable homicide for killing four school kids in a drug- and alcohol-fueled drag race. Much has changed since 2012 and Twitter's decided to let him know what he's missed out on.

    • 1. Ok now he'll also have to look up the #Generations16.
      Twitter
    • 2. People even think that's why his sentence was reduced.
      Twitter
    • 3. Yoh! Remember when all you needed was R60 for Blackberry BIS bundles.
      Twitter
    • 4. Ok wait... we are learning this right along with him.
      Twitter
    • 5. Eish. Just like ANC, iNandos ayisafani.
      Twitter
    • 6. Wait. Does he even know who Ricky Rick is?
      Twitter
    • 7. Ok but we did say the jury was out on her talent.
      Twitter
    • 8. He's going to need the full tutorial on what it means to be #Moreki and how to behave around #Moreki.
      Twitter
    • 9. We're still reeling over Van Damme being song of the year. Seriously.
      Twitter
    • 10. Hibiri!
      Twitter
    • 11. How did this happen?!!!!
      Twitter

