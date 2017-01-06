Four Years In Prison Is A Long Time So Twitter Has Some Lessons For Jub Jub

Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter

Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye at the Protea Magistrate's Court on December 5 2012. Jub Jub and Themba Tshabalala were originally sentenced to 25 years each for murder and attempted murder, after they crashed into and killed four high school pupils and seriously injured three others on 8 March 2010.

Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye has only been out of prison for a day and he's already trended on Twitter three times for three different reasons. First it was about his parole, then his newly released song and now, South Africa's #NoChill train has come to pick him up for a ride. Maarohanye spent four years in prison after he was convicted of culpable homicide for killing four school kids in a drug- and alcohol-fueled drag race. Much has changed since 2012 and Twitter's decided to let him know what he's missed out on.