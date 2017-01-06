Jub Jub: I Have No Silver Or Gold, Please Forgive Me South Africa

If you were one of those people hoping Jub Jub would release music as soon as possible, then soon came faster than you expected. The rapper, real name Molemo Maarohanye, was released from prison yesterday and he already has a new track featuring legendary afro-jazz and gospel singer Tsepo Tshola.

'Ke kopa tshwarelo' is Sesotho for 'please forgive me' and in the song, Maarohanye is begging God for forgiveness for all he has done. He admits his life was out of control and says he is thankful for the second chance promising there will be no more wrong turns from here on out.

"My life was too fast, five to go ya diheleng. Blindfolded by the pressure ke le majiteng," the shamed artist raps.

Although the song was released yesterday, it appears he started writing it while he was in prison because in one line he says he is crying in jail.

Maarohanye apologises to his mom, his siblings and his wife. Tshola's chilling voice can be heard on the chorus where he calls on all South Africans to open their hearts and forgive Jub Jub now that they have heard his humble and respectful request for forgiveness. In his own verse Tshola quotes Acts 3 verse 6 of The Bible saying he has no silver or gold but comes as he is.

"Ha ke na gauta le silivera. Ke tla ke le fela fela," Tshola sings. Tshola proceeds to ask for the forgiveness of "mama, papa, my brother, my sister, my country, my lord."

The song doesn't mention the families of the children killed however reports indicate that some of the families were involved in the parole hearings and it is unclear if all of them have forgiven the two.

In 2012 Maarohanye and his friend Themba Tshabalala were convicted for the tragic deaths of four children and the permanent brain injuries of two others. What was a 20-year murder and attempted murder charge was later overturned to one of culpable homicide with an 8-year sentence.

Maarohanye and Tshabalala served four years of their sentence and are now free men.