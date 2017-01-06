All Sections
    Mom's 34-Second Video Filmed In A Pantry Is Pretty Much Parenthood

    It's funny because it's true.

    05/01/2017 18:54 SAST | Updated 21 hours ago
    A mom’s 34-second video just nailed what it’s really like to be a parent.

    Ashley Gardner, a mom who shares her life as a parent to quadruplet girls on YouTube, posted a video that shows her hiding in her pantry. As she eats a piece of licorice, the mom explains that she “desperately needed a treat to make it through the night” with her kids. Why? Well, one look under the pantry door sums it up.

    Oh, the life of a parent.

