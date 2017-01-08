PICS: Caster Semenya Says I Do And We Can't Stop Swooning

Instagran
Caster Semenya married her longtime love Violet Raseboya on Saturday and couldn't wait to share her 'perfect day' on Instagram on Saturday.
The couple looked quite fetching in their respective outfits of the day, Violet in a long sleeve and lacy white dress and Caster in an embellished dark blue suit.
The nuptials took place at Chez Charlene in Pretoria.
Caster also shared a picture of the couple in their traditional garb.
The couple celebrated their traditional wedding in 2015.
