PICS: Caster Semenya Says I Do And We Can't Stop Swooning

The nuptials took place at Chez Charlene in Pretoria.

Caster Semenya married her longtime love Violet Raseboya on Saturday and couldn't wait to share her 'perfect day' on Instagram on Saturday.

The couple looked quite fetching in their respective outfits of the day, Violet in a long sleeve and lacy white dress and Caster in an embellished dark blue suit.

Our perfect day! #wedidit #married #ourweddingday #love #casviowedding A photo posted by Mokgadi Mokgadi Mashishi (@castersemenya800m) on Jan 7, 2017 at 4:11am PST

Love that is unbreakable! #love #ourweddingday #perfectday #perfectcouple #married #casviowedding A photo posted by Mokgadi Mokgadi Mashishi (@castersemenya800m) on Jan 7, 2017 at 4:16am PST

My heart... #loveyou #ourweddingday #ourperfectday #married #casviowedding A photo posted by Mokgadi Mokgadi Mashishi (@castersemenya800m) on Jan 7, 2017 at 4:19am PST

Caster also shared a picture of the couple in their traditional garb.

#casviowedding #casvio #ourweddingday #married A photo posted by Mokgadi Mokgadi Mashishi (@castersemenya800m) on Jan 7, 2017 at 8:01am PST

The couple celebrated their traditional wedding in 2015.