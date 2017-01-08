All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE

    PICS: Caster Semenya Says I Do And We Can't Stop Swooning

    The athlete married her longtime love Violet on Saturday.

    08/01/2017 08:20 SAST | Updated 22 minutes ago
    Instagran
    The nuptials took place at Chez Charlene in Pretoria.

    Caster Semenya married her longtime love Violet Raseboya on Saturday and couldn't wait to share her 'perfect day' on Instagram on Saturday.

    The couple looked quite fetching in their respective outfits of the day, Violet in a long sleeve and lacy white dress and Caster in an embellished dark blue suit.

    The nuptials took place at Chez Charlene in Pretoria.

    Our perfect day! #wedidit #married #ourweddingday #love #casviowedding

    A photo posted by Mokgadi Mokgadi Mashishi (@castersemenya800m)

    Love that is unbreakable! #love #ourweddingday #perfectday #perfectcouple #married #casviowedding

    A photo posted by Mokgadi Mokgadi Mashishi (@castersemenya800m)

    My heart... #loveyou #ourweddingday #ourperfectday #married #casviowedding

    A photo posted by Mokgadi Mokgadi Mashishi (@castersemenya800m)

    Caster also shared a picture of the couple in their traditional garb.

    #casviowedding #casvio #ourweddingday #married

    A photo posted by Mokgadi Mokgadi Mashishi (@castersemenya800m)

    The couple celebrated their traditional wedding in 2015.

