All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Black Coffee Tweets About Robbery At Gunpoint A Day Before His Wedding

    The local music producer shared photographs of his shattered window on Twitter, saying it had been smashed with a hammer as he was held at gunpoint.

    09/01/2017 14:12 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    NEW! HIGHLIGHT AND SHARE
    Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter
    Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
    DJ Black Coffee and Mbali Mlotshwa attend the 2016 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

    Award-winning producer DJ Black Coffee (real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo) has said that he was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday 7 January 2017, a day before his wedding to actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa. The robbery reportedly happened at a Total Garage on William Nicol Drive in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

    The DJ shared pictures of the smashed drivers-side window of his sports car, where he says attackers pointed a gun at him while instructing him to open his window. They then allegedly broke the window with a hammer and took his watch.

    He said that the perpetrators sped off in a white Polo Vivo, and that he would soon be posting video footage identifying the perpetrators' car registration number.

    Fans were shocked to hear about the incident. Many expressed relief that one of the internationally-renowned producer was unharmed and tweeted their concern.

    At his wedding the next day, Black Coffee's mother and sister expressed their gratitude for his safety following the robbery. The couple, who were married in a traditional wedding ceremony a few years ago, celebrated their white wedding with friends and family at Sun City this weekend.

    MORE: Black Coffee Dj Black Coffee Entertainment Robbery Wedding