Emma Stone's Awkward Hug Fail Wins The 2017 Golden Globes

Actress Emma Stone arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

When it comes to award shows, it's probably difficult for some actors to embrace the moment. That has never been truer than with Emma Stone at Sunday's Golden Globes.

Stone was simply trying to embrace her "La La Land" director/writer Damien Chazelle after his win for Best Original Screenplay, and things went wrong. Oh, so horribly, horribly wrong ...

Emma Stone's awkward reaction to her double hug w/ Damien Chazelle was hilarious/reminded me of this: https://t.co/WK2P2hl2tZ #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Mww9hEPoaf — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 9, 2017

My God ...

For anyone unfamiliar with the concept, this is not how you hug.

Chazelle was already hugging his girlfriend at the same moment Stone went in for the embrace, and the most awkward hug of the night was born.

Stone seemed to say, "That was weird," after the moment, and, yeah, it definitely was.

But hey, we've all been there. Who hasn't tried to go for a fist bump when someone else tries to shake hands?

It's a fist bump. Just bump fists!

Stone handled the moment as well as anyone could hope. She even went on to win the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her performance in "La La Land." Still, the internet won't forget Stone's most esteemed and awkward win of the night.

Again, this is not how you hug.

"That was weird." This is perhaps our favorite awkward hug of all time now, thanks to Emma Stone. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/m8XHFY15Uw — Yahoo Movies (@YahooMovies) January 9, 2017

Oh, the humanity ...