Hollywood's Only Just Waking Up To It But Viola Davis Has Always Been A Boss

Viola Davis arrives at HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards after party held at Circa 55 Restaurant on January 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Whether you first came to love her as Aibileen Clark in "The Help", or couldn't get enough of Professor Annalise Keating in "How To Get Away With Murder", Viola Davis' Hollywood star has been on the rise for a while now, but it seems Tinseltown is only just waking up to her true power. At the 74th Golden Globes on Sunday, Davis added another award to her mantel, when she took home the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in "Fences".

Thank you #HFPA for the honor and recognizing the preeminent work of #AugustWilson! Congrats to all the winners and nominees! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/kObcAUuQgr — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 9, 2017

Davis was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame just last week, we have long wanted to walk in her famous footsteps. Here are some of the things we love most about the stage and screen star.

1. She was nominated for a Golden Globe and Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress after only appearing in one scene in 2008's "Doubt".

2. She sent us all straight into our feelings with this scene from "The Help".

3. She's a Juilliard School graduate and both a producer and actress, who has performed on stage, screen and television.

4. She has been nominated for five Golden Globes and has won a Screen Actors' Guild Award as well as an Emmy for her role in "How To Get Away With Murder".

5. In 2012, she was Time magazine's most influential person in the world.

6. After first announcing that she would receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012, Davis finally added her name to the famous sidewalk on 5 January 2017.

7. In 2015, she became the first black woman to win a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

8. She played Amanda Waller in "Suicide Squad" - bringing the DC Comics character to life as only she can.

9. She has spoken out about beauty standards in Hollywood.

10. And representation.

11. And about breaking the glass ceiling.

12. And we just can't get enough.