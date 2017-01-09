Infidelity And Baby Mama Drama In This Week's 'Date My Family' Sets Social Media Buzzing

Things didn't quite turn out as planned for Atang and Onthatile.

Sunday's episode of the Mzansi Magic show "Date My Family" caused a social media scandal after a seemingly straightforward love story was upended by the revelation that there was a secret baby mama in the picture.

Atang Letoalo charmed his way into the heart of Onthatile Khunou, positioning himself as a sweet guy who had been single for several months and was in search of love. But after the episode aired there were claims on Twitter that he already has a girlfriend, who is pregnant with his child.

Several screengrabs of WhatsApp conversations between Letoalo and his alleged baby mama, Dineo, began to circulate. Screengrabs of conversations between Dineo and her friends also did the rounds.

One screengrab reads "What the fuck is Atang doing on Date my family when you're about to have a baby?" to which the response, presumably from Dineo, reads "I can't stop crying now I don't know what to think."

Some just couldn't handle the drama that was unfolding after the credits had done rolling.

Atang looks like someone who's phone will be off,first week of the relationship #dmfmzansi #DMF — Mothekgi Mphahlele (@Mothekgi_Mp) January 8, 2017

#DateMyFamily . A search for Atang is on. He must come snd explain himself. 😲😲 https://t.co/PfBG9uMzgt — Black & Blessed! ❤❤☝ (@Mama_Bridgie) January 8, 2017

The story continues to gain traction on Twitter as people began to unearth new information from Khunou's social media posts.

Fans of the show are eager to find out whether Letoalo and Khunou are still together following the scandal.

We need a "Where Are They Now?" #DateMyFamily special episode 😎 — ★TheCurrentAffair★ (@Mathole_heir) January 8, 2017

And even non-fans are curious to see how it all ends.

