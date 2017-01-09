International house DJ Nkosinathi Maphumulo AKA Black Coffee and actor Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa hosted their white wedding this past weekend and we have all the details from the glamorous event.

The couple were married seven years ago in a traditional ceremony in KwaZulu-Natal. Huffington Post South Africa spoke to a guest that attended their white wedding, which took place in Sun City on 8 January 2017.

The ceremony was set to take place in Sun City Amphitheater, outdoors. Due to the rain, the event had to be moved indoors to the area adjacent to where the wedding reception would take place. The ceremony was set to take place at 3pm, but the bridal part only began arriving at around 5pm.

With former "Generations" actor Sophie Ndaba as the event planner, it was bound to be a dramatic and beautiful event. Ndaba created a beautiful ceremony area, with a space wasadorned with white drapes and roses. The aisle was a white carpet covered in rose petals. The pair's two children, Anesu and Asante, were accompanied by their nannies and were the first to walk down the aisle. They were followed by the groomsmen and the groom, who was escorted by his eldest son, Esona.

👥 💙💙 #FatherAndSon A photo posted by Jarred Doyle (@jarredlove13) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:33am PST

The bride, dressed in a Gert Johan Coetzee couture gown, was accompanied by her mother, Bongi Mlotshwa. Mlotshwa is the head make-up artist for the SABC1 soapie, "Generations". There was a poignant moment between mother and daughter as they walked down the aisle to a version of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" sung by a live band.

Such a beautiful bride 👰🏾😩😍😍😍 A video posted by Mathapelo Moleleki (@thapimllk) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:06am PST

A mother's love! @makeupgurubongi after walking her baby @enhlembali_ down the isle 💝 #nathiandmbaliwedding A photo posted by Rami Chuene (@ramichuene) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:41pm PST

A preacher encouraged all the guests to believe in love as well as support and guide their children to discover their real purpose for this lifetime. The message was inspiring and heartwarming, and soon had guests forgetting that the wedding was running two hours late. After the formalities, the couple briefly shared their vows and exchanged rings.

Family happy moment 😀😀we love ❤️ baby😘😘😘congrats@enhlembali A photo posted by Evodia Mogase (@evodiamogase) on Jan 8, 2017 at 11:28am PST

The couple, family and close friends proceeded back to the palace for pictures while guest made their way to the reception area. This area was also adorned with white draping and roses. Mbali and her mother changed outfits for the reception and this time Mbali wore an off-shoulder, bell-sleeved couture gown.

A few celebrity guests included:

Khanyi Dhlomo

Me and my date. ❤❤❤ #SthandwaNomicsThings #ShadisaThings #WeddingThings A photo posted by Khanyi Dhlomo (@khanyidhlomo) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:39am PST

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba and Norma Gigaba.

With my date ❤️#weddingvibes💍 A photo posted by Norma Gigaba (@mrs_gigabyte) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:41am PST

"7de Laan" actor Nobuhle Mahlasela with stylist Francois Louw and publicist Jarred Doyle.

Guys we have so many pics I hope you're happy with this one @francoislouw1 @jarredlove13 #TheBaes #TheBoysThatKnowHowToDressUpAndShowUp #CelebratingLove #WeddingThings A photo posted by Nobuhle Mimi Mahlasela™ (@nobuhle1) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:11am PST

Economic Freedom Fighters members Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Wedding vibes. The moment when I'm sharing the table with Julias Malema. I'm having a great respect for him 🙏 A photo posted by Nomcebo Langa (@magabalounge) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:43am PST

Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula.

Black coffee and Mbali wedding Suncity congratulations!#nazoooooooooooooooo situasi A photo posted by FikileMbalula (@fikilembalula) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:54am PST

After supper and speeches by family and friends, the guests enjoyed a night of fun. The groom's mother and sister brought the venue to tears when they expressed how grateful they were for Nathi's safety as just 24 hours before his wedding he was robbed at gunpoint in Sandton. The couple extended their gratitude to those who attended their wedding, and had fun doing the traditional bouquet throw and garter finding.

The dance 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💍👰🏾👰🏾 A video posted by Mathapelo Moleleki (@thapimllk) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:14pm PST

At a DJ's wedding, the fitting thing to do would be to party into the early hours of the morning, which guests did while being treated to a few tracks by Black Coffee.