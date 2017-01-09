Rolene Strauss Welcomes A Baby Boy

Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter

Former Miss World and Miss South Africa Rolene Strauss and her husband D'Neil Strauss welcomed their baby boy into the world on Sunday morning.

The beauty queen broke the news on Instagram with a picture of the hand of her "little prince" wrapped around her finger.

Her "bundle of joy" entered the world at a healthy weight of 4,18kg, according to her Instagram post.

Welcome little Prince. You have stolen our hearts and filled it with the greatest Love and Joy imaginable. We are all healthy, happy and ever grateful for our 4.18 kg bundle of joy. My little boy, this world is your oyster... 💫💫💫 A photo posted by Rolene Strauss (@rolenestrauss) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:01am PST

The couple, who tied the tied the knot in February 2016, announced the pregnancy in August and had been documenting their eager anticipation on social media ever since.

Love is patient... Patiently waiting upon our little boy. Hurry up! 👶 #Love #AlmostMom A photo posted by Rolene Strauss (@rolenestrauss) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:32am PST

"We are made wise not by the recollection of our past, but by the responsibility for our future." We have been apart most of our marriage... No one ever said it would be easy, it is hard every single day we are apart. We made this choice and very soon we are going to look back and know it was wise at the time. #BrightFutureAhead #AlmostThere #OneStepAtATime A photo posted by Rolene Strauss (@rolenestrauss) on Sep 20, 2016 at 9:43am PDT

The couple will certainly have their hands full this year. Strauss is a final year medicine student at the University of the Free State and her husband is a businessman.

The beauty queen told YOU magazine in a recent interview that their domestic worker Maria Mashinini, who worked for worked for her parents in Volksrust for 23 years, will help her with the baby. We look forward to watching the "little prince" grow in months to come.