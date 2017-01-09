All Sections
    ENTERTAINMENT

    Rolene Strauss Welcomes A Baby Boy

    09/01/2017 21:01 SAST
    Former Miss World and Miss South Africa Rolene Strauss and her husband D'Neil Strauss welcomed their baby boy into the world on Sunday morning.

    The beauty queen broke the news on Instagram with a picture of the hand of her "little prince" wrapped around her finger.

    Her "bundle of joy" entered the world at a healthy weight of 4,18kg, according to her Instagram post.

    The couple, who tied the tied the knot in February 2016, announced the pregnancy in August and had been documenting their eager anticipation on social media ever since.

    Love is patient... Patiently waiting upon our little boy. Hurry up! 👶 #Love #AlmostMom

    A photo posted by Rolene Strauss (@rolenestrauss) on

    The couple will certainly have their hands full this year. Strauss is a final year medicine student at the University of the Free State and her husband is a businessman.

    The beauty queen told YOU magazine in a recent interview that their domestic worker Maria Mashinini, who worked for worked for her parents in Volksrust for 23 years, will help her with the baby. We look forward to watching the "little prince" grow in months to come.

