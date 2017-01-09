The 156th L'Ormarins Queen's Plate Kept The Summer Party Mood Going In Style

Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town hosted the 156th annual L'Ormarins Queen's Plate at the weekend. On Saturday, some of the city's most stylish people donned their racing day best to soak up the sun and enjoy the first big event on its social calendar. Keeping to the event's well-established blue and white theme, the Mother City showed off with its take on light, bright, summer looks.
L'Ormarins Queen's Plate 2017
