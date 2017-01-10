Bokang Montjane Celebrates Husband Simphiwe Tshabalala's Ten-Year Kaizer Chiefs Anniversary

It has been 10 years since South African soccer star and Kaizer Chiefs captain Simphiwe Tshabalala joined the Johannesburg-based club. The man whose boot sent the first goal of the 2010 World Cup into the net married his girlfriend Bokang Montjane in 2016 and, last night, the former Miss South Africa posted a heartfelt tribute to her husband on his decade-long anniversary with the club.

Montjane is a successful entrepreneur who owns Bokang Legacy - a company she set up when she was in university to host seminars for women; as well as SB Powerhouse events company; and a beauty salon in Johannesburg. We caught up with Montjane who shared about her husband, the tribute she posted to him and how she finds a balance between her family life and work commitments.

Can we expect a big celebration following your Instagram tribute to Simphiwe, celebrating his 10 year anniversary with Kaizer Chiefs?

We try to celebrate each other's milestones together at all times. I will surely do something special for him privately, out of the media, in the way that we try to do with most important moments in our lives.

Would you ever consider being on a reality show, such as Diski Divas?

Not at all. I have worked so hard to make a name for myself, I am my own person and believe my accomplishments are more than enough to introduce myself to the world as Bokang.

As an entrepreneur, how do you manage the pressures of being a mother, wife and business woman?

I do what I love and I have waited long enough to get to a point where I can afford to be in control of my time and be financially, emotionally and psychologically ready to have a child. When I excel in one area of my life I'm probably just average in the other areas, if I'm exceptional with my work I am may not be exceptional in my other roles at that moment. It's not always easy but I've learned that balance is everything and I believe as women we can do it all. We have the strength and will to do so. We are built that way. Having a supportive husband and hands-on parenting partner also makes life so easy.

Is there another baby Tshabalala planned for 2017?

Not at all! We are still enjoying having Owethu as our one and only.

Can we expect a white wedding from the Tshabalalas this year?

No white wedding this year, but even if there was one planned or if one has taken place, we prefer to keep personal moments out of the media.

Looking ahead, how would you set the tone for 2017 in one word?

#GodShowsOff