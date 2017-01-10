We're not sure how sympathetic we can be in the case of Cassper Nyovest's keyed car.

While celebrating his four SA Hip Hop Award wins at Monte Casino in Johannesburg in December 2016, rapper Cassper Nyovest's beloved Bentley Continental GT, which is reportedly R3,7 million, was keyed. The Sunday World reports that the vandalism caused a cool R300,000 worth of damage, according to a police report by comedian Chris Mapane, who was driving the car on the night.

Mapane told police he had informed security guards at the casino that someone was vandalising the car, but they did not apprehend the suspect. The statement said the "unknown man drove off in a Tazz".

The suspects were reportedly found after Nyovest shared a photograph of their license plate on social media.

Police spokeswoman Mpho Kgasoane confirmed to the Sunday World that a case was opened. "The suspect was arrested for malicious damage to property and he appeared in court on December 19, 2016. Police investigations are continuing."

Now, what are the odds the vandals are going to be able to pay for the damages?