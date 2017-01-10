PICS: Our Favourite Stars Jet Off On Much-Needed Vacations and Baecations

While the festive season is a chance to take a break and catch your breath after a busy year, for celebrities it can be incredibly busy - attending multiple parties in one night is work for some people, you know.
So now that we're all slowly getting back into our routines, the likes of Somizi, Pearl Modiade, Bongang and AKA have jetted off for much-needed time off.
1. Thai baecation break
Ever-opulent media personality Bonang and rapper boyfriend AKA - who spent much of December in a private jet, being flown all over South Africa for gigs - settled into their first class seats to head off for some downtime in Thailand.
2. Somizi's secret island escape
He won't say where he is, but Somizi is taking a break from his crazy schedule in a private villa and time on the beach.
3. ProVerb and Liesl take Mexico
After spending New Year's in Jamaica, MC and producer ProVerb and former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie have moved their baecation to Cancun, Mexico
4. Pearl Modiade is on a solo trip in Bali
The radio personality's Instagram feed is full of beautiful sites and great tips for traveling on your own.
5. Terry Pheto is Down Under
After spending New Year's Eve in Sydney Harbour, Pheto's summer holiday is still going on.