PICS: Our Favourite Stars Jet Off On Much-Needed Vacations and Baecations

While the festive season is a chance to take a break and catch your breath after a busy year, for celebrities it can be incredibly busy - attending multiple parties in one night is work for some people, you know.

So now that we're all slowly getting back into our routines, the likes of Somizi, Pearl Modiade, Bongang and AKA have jetted off for much-needed time off.

1. Thai baecation break

Ever-opulent media personality Bonang and rapper boyfriend AKA - who spent much of December in a private jet, being flown all over South Africa for gigs - settled into their first class seats to head off for some downtime in Thailand.

.....another adventure begins!! 🌺🌞Ⓜ🐝📸 #PassportGang #Travel A photo posted by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on Jan 7, 2017 at 10:56pm PST

Day Two.... 🌺😍❤ #Phuket #blackgirlmagic #MustBeThatAfricanButter #Travel A video posted by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on Jan 9, 2017 at 10:35pm PST

HAPPY HOLIDAYS 🇹🇭🍾🌴🌊 A video posted by AKA (@akaworldwide) on Jan 9, 2017 at 9:05am PST

Heaven. 🌺😍🍾 A photo posted by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

2. Somizi's secret island escape

He won't say where he is, but Somizi is taking a break from his crazy schedule in a private villa and time on the beach.

I don't know about u but my morning is 🔥 officially on holiday. Happy Christmas and enjoy yo December. A photo posted by Somizi (@somizi) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:21pm PST

Private situation. Everything intimate. Villa. Beach. Etc. just what the Queeing deserves. A photo posted by Somizi (@somizi) on Jan 9, 2017 at 10:22am PST

A photo posted by Somizi (@somizi) on Jan 9, 2017 at 11:25pm PST

3. ProVerb and Liesl take Mexico

After spending New Year's in Jamaica, MC and producer ProVerb and former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie have moved their baecation to Cancun, Mexico

Mornings here are the best 😍🇲🇽🌊 A photo posted by Liesl Laurie (@liesllaurie) on Jan 7, 2017 at 6:58am PST

When you're trying to take a nice picture like a self-respecting adult at the beach when out of nowhere, someone leaps out of the ocean and simply ruins your moment.. SMH 🤦🏽‍♂️ Some People.. A photo posted by ProVerbMusic (@proverbmusic) on Jan 9, 2017 at 5:40pm PST

4. Pearl Modiade is on a solo trip in Bali

The radio personality's Instagram feed is full of beautiful sites and great tips for traveling on your own.

Let your soul and spirit fly ✨ #InCharge #aPearlinBali #Bali I❤Bali 🇮🇩 A photo posted by P E A R L 🔸 M O D I A D I E (@pearlmodiadie) on Jan 9, 2017 at 10:18pm PST

Goa Gajah - Elephant Caves #InCharge #aPearlinBali #Bali I❤Bali 🇮🇩 A photo posted by P E A R L 🔸 M O D I A D I E (@pearlmodiadie) on Jan 8, 2017 at 6:14am PST

❤ #InCharge #aPearlinBALI #Bali 🇮🇩 A photo posted by P E A R L 🔸 M O D I A D I E (@pearlmodiadie) on Jan 7, 2017 at 7:28pm PST

5. Terry Pheto is Down Under

After spending New Year's Eve in Sydney Harbour, Pheto's summer holiday is still going on.

Dec 41st... iDiet sizoyibona ngo-Jan✌🏾️ A photo posted by Terry Pheto (@terrypheto) on Jan 9, 2017 at 8:17pm PST

The human race has one really effective weapon, and that is laughter.- Mark Twain 🌺💖😁 #thandizintotendencies A photo posted by Terry Pheto (@terrypheto) on Jan 9, 2017 at 2:15am PST