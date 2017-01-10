All Sections
    ENTERTAINMENT

    PICS: Our Favourite Stars Jet Off On Much-Needed Vacations and Baecations

    The holidays kept them working, so while you're back at your desk, local celebs invite you along on their summer holidays.

    10/01/2017 14:37 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Instagram // Bonang Matheba

    While the festive season is a chance to take a break and catch your breath after a busy year, for celebrities it can be incredibly busy - attending multiple parties in one night is work for some people, you know.

    So now that we're all slowly getting back into our routines, the likes of Somizi, Pearl Modiade, Bongang and AKA have jetted off for much-needed time off.

    1. Thai baecation break

    Ever-opulent media personality Bonang and rapper boyfriend AKA - who spent much of December in a private jet, being flown all over South Africa for gigs - settled into their first class seats to head off for some downtime in Thailand.

    .....another adventure begins!! 🌺🌞Ⓜ🐝📸 #PassportGang #Travel

    A photo posted by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

    Day Two.... 🌺😍❤ #Phuket #blackgirlmagic #MustBeThatAfricanButter #Travel

    A video posted by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

    HAPPY HOLIDAYS 🇹🇭🍾🌴🌊

    A video posted by AKA (@akaworldwide) on

    Heaven. 🌺😍🍾

    A photo posted by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

    2. Somizi's secret island escape

    He won't say where he is, but Somizi is taking a break from his crazy schedule in a private villa and time on the beach.

    Private situation. Everything intimate. Villa. Beach. Etc. just what the Queeing deserves.

    A photo posted by Somizi (@somizi) on

    A photo posted by Somizi (@somizi) on

    3. ProVerb and Liesl take Mexico

    After spending New Year's in Jamaica, MC and producer ProVerb and former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie have moved their baecation to Cancun, Mexico

    Mornings here are the best 😍🇲🇽🌊

    A photo posted by Liesl Laurie (@liesllaurie) on

    4. Pearl Modiade is on a solo trip in Bali

    The radio personality's Instagram feed is full of beautiful sites and great tips for traveling on your own.

    Let your soul and spirit fly ✨ #InCharge #aPearlinBali #Bali I❤Bali 🇮🇩

    A photo posted by P E A R L 🔸 M O D I A D I E (@pearlmodiadie) on

    Goa Gajah - Elephant Caves #InCharge #aPearlinBali #Bali I❤Bali 🇮🇩

    A photo posted by P E A R L 🔸 M O D I A D I E (@pearlmodiadie) on

    ❤ #InCharge #aPearlinBALI #Bali 🇮🇩

    A photo posted by P E A R L 🔸 M O D I A D I E (@pearlmodiadie) on

    5. Terry Pheto is Down Under

    After spending New Year's Eve in Sydney Harbour, Pheto's summer holiday is still going on.

    Dec 41st... iDiet sizoyibona ngo-Jan✌🏾️

    A photo posted by Terry Pheto (@terrypheto) on

    ❤️🎉 #SydneyNYE

    A photo posted by Terry Pheto (@terrypheto) on

