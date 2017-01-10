Road Deaths Increase By 5% This Festive Season

Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter

More than 1,700 deaths were recorded on South African roads over the 2016/17 festive season, Transport Minister Dipuo Peters announced on Tuesday.

The minister told reporters in Midrand that the figure of 1,714 was a 5% increase over the last festive season.

Light motor vehicles accounted for 49% of crashes.

Limpopo recorded the highest increase of accidents, while the Eastern Cape recorded the biggest drop.

More to follow.

