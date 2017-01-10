All Sections
    Road Deaths Increase By 5% This Festive Season

    The 2017 festive period saw 1,714 road deaths.

    10/01/2017 11:47 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    • News24
    Cezaro De Luca / EyeEm via Getty Images
    EyeEm

    More than 1,700 deaths were recorded on South African roads over the 2016/17 festive season, Transport Minister Dipuo Peters announced on Tuesday.

    The minister told reporters in Midrand that the figure of 1,714 was a 5% increase over the last festive season.

    Light motor vehicles accounted for 49% of crashes.

    Limpopo recorded the highest increase of accidents, while the Eastern Cape recorded the biggest drop.

    More to follow.

    News24

