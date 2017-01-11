Body-Shamers Be Damned, AKA Is Still Living The Luxe Life

Rapper AKA may have taken some time off to baecation in Thailand with girlfriend Bonang, but he just can't catch a break from trolls, who were quick to comment on his holiday snaps. The comments section of a video on his Instagram feed, in which he is holding champagne while dancing in the pool at his hotel, became a platform for body shaming, with people saying he should head back to the gym.
The jibes ranged from "hit the gym, bro" to comments about his "man boobs". One commenter noted that AKA only worked out "when the camera is on" — referencing Instagram posts of his boxing training last year — and said that this was "the kind of chest you end up with" as a result. But the comment that caught the most attention was a puzzling line from a commenter who said that AKA needed to work out because "his body looks like a bin bag".
It may be easy to dismiss these comments as silly — as AKA seems to have done — but should we just brush them off as jokes in poor taste? The internet is a breeding ground for unsolicited and judgemental comments from anonymous people.
AKA is simply on holiday with his girlfriend, having a good time after working through the festive season. For people to have a go at his body shape is not only unnecessary, it is also unfair.
While AKA did not respond directly to any comments on the post, he later shared a picture captioned "Just got out the gym, feeling fresh, feeling blessed." A message to the haters, perhaps?
Undeterred, the couple continued to enjoy their opulent holiday, with AKA sharing photos and videos to remind everyone just how much money he is making — Gucci flip flops and all.