Body-Shamers Be Damned, AKA Is Still Living The Luxe Life

Rapper AKA may have taken some time off to baecation in Thailand with girlfriend Bonang, but he just can't catch a break from trolls, who were quick to comment on his holiday snaps. The comments section of a video on his Instagram feed, in which he is holding champagne while dancing in the pool at his hotel, became a platform for body shaming, with people saying he should head back to the gym.

HAPPY HOLIDAYS 🇹🇭🍾🌴🌊 A video posted by AKA (@akaworldwide) on Jan 9, 2017 at 9:05am PST

The jibes ranged from "hit the gym, bro" to comments about his "man boobs". One commenter noted that AKA only worked out "when the camera is on" — referencing Instagram posts of his boxing training last year — and said that this was "the kind of chest you end up with" as a result. But the comment that caught the most attention was a puzzling line from a commenter who said that AKA needed to work out because "his body looks like a bin bag".

It may be easy to dismiss these comments as silly — as AKA seems to have done — but should we just brush them off as jokes in poor taste? The internet is a breeding ground for unsolicited and judgemental comments from anonymous people.

AKA is simply on holiday with his girlfriend, having a good time after working through the festive season. For people to have a go at his body shape is not only unnecessary, it is also unfair.

While AKA did not respond directly to any comments on the post, he later shared a picture captioned "Just got out the gym, feeling fresh, feeling blessed." A message to the haters, perhaps?

Undeterred, the couple continued to enjoy their opulent holiday, with AKA sharing photos and videos to remind everyone just how much money he is making — Gucci flip flops and all.