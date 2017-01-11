Donald Trump Compares Controversial Russia Reports To Nazi Germany

Donald Trump responded Wednesday to a controversial report on his relationship with Russia by asking, “Are we living in Nazi Germany?”

BuzzFeed, CNN and other outlets reported on Tuesday on unverified documents suggesting that the Kremlin had damning information on the president-elect. The memos came from a person who said he was a former U.K. spy, multiple outlets said, acknowledging that they were also unable to verify the claims.

Trump on Tuesday attacked media coverage of the story as “A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!” On Wednesday, he turned his attention to U.S. intelligence agencies.