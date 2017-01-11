Even Bill Gates Knows That Rhythmn City Knows What's Up

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates speaks at the Global Citizen Concert to End AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Geoff Robins/Pool/File Photo

Entrepreneur, author, and philanthropist Bill Gates is a fan of our local soapie, Rhythm City.

In a recent blog post the business magnet revealed that he watched the show while he was attending the International Aids Conference in South Africa last year.

Gates found the show to be fascinating and a reflection of how far South Africa has come.

He wrote, "when you see the show it really brings home how far South Africa has come since the end of apartheid. You take a step into the lives of everyday South Africans who are dealing with the relationship and business issues you'd see anywhere in the world. As the continent continues to develop and thrive, I predict we'll see many other shows like this in other countries."

