All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Even Bill Gates Knows That Rhythmn City Knows What's Up

    "When you see the show it really brings home how far South Africa has come since the end of apartheid."

    11/01/2017 13:50 SAST | Updated 29 minutes ago
    NEW! HIGHLIGHT AND SHARE
    Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter
    POOL New / Reuters
    Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates speaks at the Global Citizen Concert to End AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Geoff Robins/Pool/File Photo

    Entrepreneur, author, and philanthropist Bill Gates is a fan of our local soapie, Rhythm City.

    In a recent blog post the business magnet revealed that he watched the show while he was attending the International Aids Conference in South Africa last year.

    Gates found the show to be fascinating and a reflection of how far South Africa has come.

    He wrote, "when you see the show it really brings home how far South Africa has come since the end of apartheid. You take a step into the lives of everyday South Africans who are dealing with the relationship and business issues you'd see anywhere in the world. As the continent continues to develop and thrive, I predict we'll see many other shows like this in other countries."

    Channel24

    MORE: Bill Gates Entertainment Rhythm City