Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane should be given a chance to prove her mettle, her parliamentary backers say –- but the Democratic Alliance (DA) remains resolute the new public protector (PP) is unfit for the job, parliamentarians told The Huffington Post South Africa on Wednesday.

Their comments come after a number of reports have surfaced about senior staff being sent packing by Mkhwebane, cases against the office of the PP brought before the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), and one staffer left stranded in Durban allegedly on Mkhwebane's orders.

She seems to have worked hard to distance herself from her popular predecessor, Advocate Thuli Madonsela and hasn't indicated yet whether she will oppose President Jacob Zuma's challenge to the PP's "State of Capture" report.

It's too early on to pass judgement Floyd Shivambu

Floyd Shivambu, MP from the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF), who supported Mkhwebane's nomination during the parliamentary process, says his party believes she should get a fighting chance.

"We'll see what is her attitude to those who violate the ethics code and to those who have got power. It's too early on to pass judgement and we do not know what are the reasons for dealing with her staff the way she has. We can't pass judgement yet."

He added that she was yet to release a report as public protector, which would be a better yardstick to measure her performance.

With reference to staff leaving, Shivambu said it was normal practice for new managers organising an office to fit his or her needs. "They want to create an environment that helps them deliver ... so I don't know what are the reasons. It's too early to pass judgement."

He said the litmus test would be when she has to investigate powerful political figures. "Let's wait for her judgement and her rulings ... then we will know that she is credible: if she is able to stand up to the establishment."

We will be watching her very carefully Steve Swart

His sentiments were echoed by Steve Swart, veteran MP from the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and longtime member of the portfolio committee on justice. Swart did however say reports that surfaced about Mkhwebane's management of the PP's office "are worrying".

"We will be watching her very carefully and we will be asking her about these reports once she appears in front of the justice committee when Parliament resumes. I did believe she was the most suitable candidate; she had an excellent interview and impressed when she defended the previous PP's report into the SABC in front of the ad hoc committee into the public broadcaster," Swart said.

Swart explained there were no queries from any party, including the DA, when Mkhwebane was shortlisted on the list of five candidates. "It was only at the last minute that the DA registered their objection."

He added her history as analyst for the State Security Agency (SSA) was not something that made him uneasy, saying there were other candidates who previously also worked for the SSA. "We must remember she also worked for the PP as a provincial manager."

"The other opposition parties have had the wool pulled over their eyes by the ANC." Glynnis Breytenbach

Glynnis Breytenbach, DA MP and a former senior state advocate, said her party was "unfortunately" proven correct in their assessment of Mkhwebane. "The other opposition parties have had the wool pulled over their eyes by the ANC. Their strategy in hindsight is now pretty clear, offering Mkhwebane as a compromise candidate and then getting what they want."

She says the other parties represented on the committee –- the EFF, ACDP, Inkatha Freedom Party and National Freedom Party –- were persuaded by the ANC to "give Mkhwabane the benefit of the doubt".

"This office is much too important to select someone on the basis of 'giving them the benefit of the doubt'. This was one of the last institutions not captured, now it, too, has been captured."

The African National Congress (ANC) in Parliament have repeatedly expressed their support for Mkhwebane, saying she is fully qualified, has the experience and has the support of the majority of parties in Parliament.