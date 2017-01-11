All Sections
    NEWS

    On The First Day Of School, At Least 4 Children Died In A KZN Car Crash

    The tragedy struck on Wednesday morning, leaving 13 people injured.

    11/01/2017 09:19 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    shutterstock
    police car with a flasher in front of damaged lorry trailer in ditch of highway

    In a back to school tragedy, four children died after a taxi and a bus collided, leaving 13 people injured. The accident happened in Ntumuza, KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday morning.

    News24 reported on Wednesday the incident happened near the Ntuzuma bus depot.

    Four people were injured critically, and one of them was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

    At least four children died after a minibus taxi and a bus collided in Ntuzuma, KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday morning.

    Wednesday is the first day of school for inland pupils.

    More information on the accident to follow.

