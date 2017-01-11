On The First Day Of School, At Least 4 Children Died In A KZN Car Crash

Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter

In a back to school tragedy, four children died after a taxi and a bus collided, leaving 13 people injured. The accident happened in Ntumuza, KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday morning.

News24 reported on Wednesday the incident happened near the Ntuzuma bus depot.

Four people were injured critically, and one of them was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Wednesday is the first day of school for inland pupils.

More information on the accident to follow.