Yes, you read correctly. The former reality TV star and "Club 808" presenter, who announced her retirement from the entertainment industry in October 2016, has embarked on a new venture — endorsing fruit and vegetables. Thema announced her partnership with online fruit and vegetable store, The Grocer SA on her social media accounts where she is also sharing tips for a healthier lifestyle.

The Nonhle Thema Bag, available on The Grocer's website, is "a selection of fruit and vegetables enjoyed and endorsed by Nonhle Thema". Mum to four-year-old daughter Star Phoenix Ivy Zime, Thema also runs the Yummy Mommy Club — a health and fitness programme for mothers — and her Grocer SA bag includes the fruit and vegetables she ate to "stay in shape after having her daughter".

Thema took to Twitter to encourage fans to join her on a healthy start to 2017 by giving up meat for the month of January and enjoying a vegetarian diet, a lifestyle change she hopes to make permanent.

No meat this entire month or me,I'm on my fruit and veg diet. do join me and let's get healthy ladies and gents...too many people eating bad — IG: Nonhle_Thema (@NonhleThema) January 10, 2017

Let's do it..my goal this year is to be super healthy and be a vegetarian eventually 🙆 https://t.co/wInsXSounm — IG: Nonhle_Thema (@NonhleThema) January 10, 2017

She is using her social media platforms to provide encouragement and motivation to those who have taken up the challenge to start a healthier lifestyle along with her.

Me too..I'm on a proper veg and fruit diet .you can actually join me on it 👌 https://t.co/biokHRLxhp — IG: Nonhle_Thema (@NonhleThema) January 10, 2017

Girl gotta be committed. .have some sweet potatoes. .I love those https://t.co/kPj9zQ1JCV — IG: Nonhle_Thema (@NonhleThema) January 10, 2017

With January marking the start of most people's new health, wellness and fitness goals, perhaps The Nonhle Bag is the hottest accessory you didn't know you needed until now.