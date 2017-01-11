You Really Need To See These Cute Back To School Children

Parents around the country posted pics of their kids going to school for the first time! Look at these cute snaps!
-
1. Seeing Double
Twins 1st day at BIG school #enca @eNCA #ECRBackToSchool #backtoschool @ECRBreakfast pic.twitter.com/pLibKynlEa
-
2. Looking bright in yellow
#backtoschool @SakinaKamwendo Patience first official school day of 12 years of Schooling😄 pic.twitter.com/8pPdcXOlwc
-
3. Strike a pose
My beautiful niece on her first day of school.. 😍😍❤️❤️ #BackToSchool pic.twitter.com/EoppZeILDf
-
4. Daddy daughter love
@eNCA Back to School with My Daughter Salome Moyo #backtoschool pic.twitter.com/oz1umNZrz3
-
5. Who said you must be scared on day 1?
My Paruza😘 all grown up now😍 her first day at school...#backtoschool @eNCA pic.twitter.com/AqVhiPtTeY— Urah (@ngevau) January 11, 2017
-
6. She's going to miss mummy a bit
And then came the tears. 6-year-old Hiranya, at Die Heuwel Primary, is not happy being at school today @HeraldPE #backtoschool pic.twitter.com/DZsrGTW68H— Deneesha Pillay (@deneeshapillay) January 11, 2017
-
7. When one picture just isn't enough
Guess who's ready for her first day of grade 1. #ThatsMyGirl #BackToSchool #MPS pic.twitter.com/gZhhQbQF2P— Tim Thabethe (@TimThabethe) January 11, 2017
-
8. It's a big day for these big boys
First day back to school- with all new uniforms! Sane is very excited to be in Grade RR! and Sbu in Grade 1! #backtoschool #timetolearn pic.twitter.com/BBBWJwOymz— Ingane Yami (@InganeYami) January 11, 2017
-
9. Ah yes, that bag bigger than you must have wheels
no tears just smiles😊😊😊😊 my big boy #Grade1 #backtoschool pic.twitter.com/ebECOi6m8O— Frankie (@SweetLoveTFM) January 11, 2017
-
10. Sho sbali, wat se? I'm ready.
#backtoschool My nephew 😀,he's very excited to be wearing uniform for the 1st time.Enjoy your 13 yrs of wearing it. Education is key ✍ 🎓 pic.twitter.com/1B651Ppjwj— Ntombi Yamutsonga 👗 (@Amoury_Love) January 11, 2017
-
11. Hair did, ready to conquer
#backtoschool pic.twitter.com/irnVV4bgWL— LorraineGwatidzo (@f8f9b28082a84f4) January 11, 2017
-
12. So focused. So ready. Already slaying.
Settled in and ready to take on her academic career. #backtoschool #MPS #Grade1 pic.twitter.com/LzKw2U4lok— Tim Thabethe (@TimThabethe) January 11, 2017
-
13. Peace to all of you
Nunu's first day at school. Oko wayelinde since December to wear uniform 😂😍 #backtoschool pic.twitter.com/MN0cuKol2E— HerNameIsAsante (@SidoO_N) January 11, 2017
-
14. The countdown is over, ready to take flight
My nephew has BEEN counting the days till grade 1 at Sid. G Rule Primary. He's ready to go #BackToSchool @eNCA 😁❤️ pic.twitter.com/jy75aBgiW6— Amy Samuels (@ItsAmyLaura) January 11, 2017
-
15. Kana why are we up so early?
#backtoschool #MyTwins @MorningLiveSABC @eNCA 😅😅😅😅 priceless moment. pic.twitter.com/73geOp0Smc— £es_Ego (@TshenoTshiamo) January 11, 2017