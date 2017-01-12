Now J'Something Falls Victim To Crime

Less than a week after DJ Black Coffee was robbed near his home in Johannesburg, another local celebrity has been a victim of crime. J'Something (real name João Fonseca), lead singer of the band Mi Casa, posted on his Instagram profile that his car had been broken into and that some items were stolen from it.

The couple are currently on holiday in Cape Town, where the robbery took place. The musician expresses that he is grateful at he and his family are "fine" and had snoek for dinner with friends in Hout Bay.

J'Something won the GQ Best Dressed Man award in 2015. Part of his prize was driving off in a brand new Mercedes Benz G-Wagon which retails for R2,5 million, the vehicle of choice for the Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Bonang Matheba and Somizi Mhlongo.

J'Something will continue his "foodie" vacation in the Mother City until the end of the week.