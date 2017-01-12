All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE

    From Nike To Dior, We Hope These 2017 Campaigns Will Mean More Diversity In The Fashion Industry

    Alexander Wang, Miu Miu and Saint Laurent get a yes from us!

    13/01/2017 06:02 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    The fashion industry seems to be moving in the right direction this year, with campaigns from some of the biggest brands featuring diverse casts. From an industry that has come under fire for its lack of minority representation on runways and in editorial shoots, the latest work being presented by the likes of Miu Miu, Saint Laurent and Dior may be setting a new representative standard. In the last two weeks, several campaigns have caught our eye on the diversity front. We've rounded them up for your here.

    Nike x FKA Twigs

    YSL Summer 17

    Alexander Wang

    Dior Homme

    Miu Miu

    The fashion industry isn't alone in its surprising diversity push. This year, Hollywood's Golden Globes recorded the higher number of black nominees and winners and a more diverse list of nominees is expected for this year's Academy Awards. We are definitely here for better representation once the 2017 fashion week season starts in February.

