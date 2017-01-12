From Nike To Dior, We Hope These 2017 Campaigns Will Mean More Diversity In The Fashion Industry

Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter

The fashion industry seems to be moving in the right direction this year, with campaigns from some of the biggest brands featuring diverse casts. From an industry that has come under fire for its lack of minority representation on runways and in editorial shoots, the latest work being presented by the likes of Miu Miu, Saint Laurent and Dior may be setting a new representative standard. In the last two weeks, several campaigns have caught our eye on the diversity front. We've rounded them up for your here.

Nike x FKA Twigs

thank you so much to academy my production company for helping me create this vision, and also to Rina for being the sickest dp ever... @academyplus @the_rinayang @dutty_pictures @dom________________ A video posted by FKA twigs (@fkatwigs) on Jan 12, 2017 at 6:42am PST

Do you believe in more? Watch @FKAtwigs x @nikewomen, featuring @ughlyducklin and @mchamleywatson. ⠀ #doyoubelieveinmore #nikewomen A video posted by nike (@nike) on Jan 11, 2017 at 6:24am PST

YSL Summer 17

Best Wishes 2017 #YSL #SaintLaurent #YvesSaintLaurent A photo posted by SAINT LAURENT (@ysl) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:59am PST

ADUT – SEPTEMBER 27TH – SUMMER 17 – BEHIND-THE-SCENES #YSL04 PART 2 BY @anthonyvaccarello PHOTOGRAPHED BY @collierschorrstudio #YSL #SaintLaurent #YvesSaintLaurent A photo posted by SAINT LAURENT (@ysl) on Jan 6, 2017 at 8:00am PST

HIANDRA - SEPTEMBER 27TH - SUMMER 17 - BEHIND-THE-SCENES #YSL04 PART 2 BY @anthonyvaccarello PHOTOGRAPHED BY @collierschorrstudio #YSL #SaintLaurent #YvesSaintLaurent A photo posted by SAINT LAURENT (@ysl) on Jan 6, 2017 at 9:00am PST

Alexander Wang

Chillaxing, Relaxing and pretending to be at a party with @issalien Thanks a bunch @alexanderwangny @inezandvinoodh @samuel_ellis and @pg_dmcasting #wangsquad #wangout #wangss17 A photo posted by Adwoa Aboah (@adwoaaboah) on Jan 8, 2017 at 9:19am PST

Dior Homme

#DiorHomme Summer 2017 campaign by @Kris_Van_Assche featuring @AsapRocky, shot by @WillyVanderperre with styling by Olivier Rizzo. #KVASquad A photo posted by Dior Homme Official (@diorhomme) on Jan 11, 2017 at 5:13am PST

#DiorHomme Summer 2017 campaign by @Kris_Van_Assche featuring @AsapRocky, filmed by @WillyVanderperre with styling by Olivier Rizzo. #KVASquad A video posted by Dior Homme Official (@diorhomme) on Jan 11, 2017 at 1:52am PST

Miu Miu

The fashion industry isn't alone in its surprising diversity push. This year, Hollywood's Golden Globes recorded the higher number of black nominees and winners and a more diverse list of nominees is expected for this year's Academy Awards. We are definitely here for better representation once the 2017 fashion week season starts in February.