From Nike To Dior, We Hope These 2017 Campaigns Will Mean More Diversity In The Fashion Industry

The fashion industry seems to be moving in the right direction this year, with campaigns from some of the biggest brands featuring diverse casts. From an industry that has come under fire for its lack of minority representation on runways and in editorial shoots, the latest work being presented by the likes of Miu Miu, Saint Laurent and Dior may be setting a new representative standard. In the last two weeks, several campaigns have caught our eye on the diversity front. We've rounded them up for your here.
Nike x FKA Twigs
YSL Summer 17
Alexander Wang
Dior Homme
Miu Miu
The setting: the proverbial carefree, sun-soaked beach that recalls countess summer films from 'Il Sorpasso' to 'Beach Blanket Bingo'. But beneath the sunny surface, "Suddenly Next Summer" continues Miu Miu's interrogation of contemporary femininity and nebulous terms like actor, it girl, model, and celebrity. Suddenly Next Summer by @alasdairmclellan. #miumiuSS17
The fashion industry isn't alone in its surprising diversity push. This year, Hollywood's Golden Globes recorded the higher number of black nominees and winners and a more diverse list of nominees is expected for this year's Academy Awards. We are definitely here for better representation once the 2017 fashion week season starts in February.