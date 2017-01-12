It was just over a month ago that a mother breastfeeding her baby at Mugg & Bean restaurant in Clearwater Mall in Johannesburg was asked to "cover up" after other patrons complained that she was being "indiscreet". The Normalising Breastfeeding SA Campaign on Thursday reposted the statement made by Mugg & Bean at the time, saying that following the incident they "decided to pursue a relationship with the restaurant group to help them become more breastfeeding sensitive".
The normalisation of breastfeeding is an international campaign that aims to destigmatise mothers who choose to nurse their children in public. The campaign has seen mums share Instagram posts of them breastfeeding their children, and celebrities joined the movement too. Here are a few of our top celeb breastfeeding pics.
CANDICE SWANEPOEL
Many women today are shamed for breastfeeding in public, or even kicked out of public places for feeding their children. I have been made to feel the need to cover up and somewhat shy to feed my baby in public places but strangely feel nothing for the topless editorials I've done in the name of art..? The world has been desensitized to the sexualization of the breast and to violence on tv...why should it be different when it comes to breastfeeding? -Breastfeeding is not sexual it's natural- Those who feel it is wrong to feed your child in public need to get educated on the benefits breastfeeding has on mother and child and intern on society as a whole. 💪🏼💙 👫👭 #mothernature