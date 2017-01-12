It was just over a month ago that a mother breastfeeding her baby at Mugg & Bean restaurant in Clearwater Mall in Johannesburg was asked to "cover up" after other patrons complained that she was being "indiscreet". The Normalising Breastfeeding SA Campaign on Thursday reposted the statement made by Mugg & Bean at the time, saying that following the incident they "decided to pursue a relationship with the restaurant group to help them become more breastfeeding sensitive".

The normalisation of breastfeeding is an international campaign that aims to destigmatise mothers who choose to nurse their children in public. The campaign has seen mums share Instagram posts of them breastfeeding their children, and celebrities joined the movement too. Here are a few of our top celeb breastfeeding pics.

CANDICE SWANEPOEL

ALANIS MORISSETTE

#worldbreastfeedingweek ❤️❤️ oxytocin connected-with-life bliss #connection #attachment #johnbowlby drsuejohnson.com #edwardtronick #skinonskin #illbeyourkeeperforlifeasyourguardian A photo posted by Alanis Morissette (@alanis) on Aug 2, 2016 at 4:26pm PDT

BLAC CHYNA

Morning 🐣 it's bonding time with mommy! A photo posted by Dream Kardashian (@dream) on Nov 12, 2016 at 8:00am PST

PINK

In honor of #nationalbreastfeedingweek2016 I proudly post this photo of a very HEALTHY, NATURAL act between mother and child. Taken in Helsinki by a very supportive and proud Papa. A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 10, 2016 at 3:34pm PDT

LIV TYLER

Sunday morning snuggles with my baby girl. So grateful for this precious gift. A photo posted by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Jul 24, 2016 at 9:54am PDT

AUDRINA PATRIDGE