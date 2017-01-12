All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Jimmy Kimmel Sums Up Donald Trump's Press Conference In Just 10 Seconds

    It doesn't take long.

    12/01/2017 10:34 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    NEW! HIGHLIGHT AND SHARE
    Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter

    Didn’t have time to watch all of Donald Trump’s press conference on Wednesday? Don’t worry. Jimmy Kimmel has boiled down the president-elect’s first presser in six months to its key parts.

    The overview lasts only 10 seconds, but it still gives a pretty good idea of what went down.

    Check it out in the clip above.

    Also on HuffPost
    MORE: Donald Trump Jimmy Kimmel