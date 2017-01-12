J'Something Takes Us Along On A Dream Foodie Holiday

MiCasa's lead singer, J'Something (real name João Fonseca), has taken his passion for food and become a South African celebrity chef in his own right. With his cooking show, an ongoing partnership with Knorr and other brands like Le Crueset and Smeg, the charismatic singer, songwriter and businessperson's social media feeds are filled with the food he enjoys making and eating.
After a busy festive season that saw the MiCasa team performing around the country, J'Something is catching a break in Cape Town with his wife Coco and documenting his foodie highlights along the way.
He isn't letting the food indulgences get the better of him, making sure to add workouts to his day and keep it balanced with healthy smoothies prepared in his hotel room.
The usually private couple has been sharing more pictures together in the last while, with J'Something posting a heartfelt tribute to Coco saying he "will carry on trying to take over the world" because with her in his corner, he is "unstoppable".
Who would've thought. Who would've thought that I would find someone so breathtaking. Someone so captivating. Someone so real and someone so true. Someone so supportive and someone so understanding. I never had any projections for my life in what type woman I wanted to end up with. But I'm glad that our paths collided. Im glad I have you. I promise to hold you in the palm of my hand and to shelter you and to guard you because you are my treasure. I will carry on trying to take over the world, cause with you in my corner I am unstoppable.