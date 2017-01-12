All Sections
    ENTERTAINMENT

    J'Something Takes Us Along On A Dream Foodie Holiday

    Add these to your list of places to eat in the Mother City.

    12/01/2017 09:25 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Instagram // J'Something

    MiCasa's lead singer, J'Something (real name João Fonseca), has taken his passion for food and become a South African celebrity chef in his own right. With his cooking show, an ongoing partnership with Knorr and other brands like Le Crueset and Smeg, the charismatic singer, songwriter and businessperson's social media feeds are filled with the food he enjoys making and eating.

    After a busy festive season that saw the MiCasa team performing around the country, J'Something is catching a break in Cape Town with his wife Coco and documenting his foodie highlights along the way.

    First stop 🍾 🍹 🍣... @lifegrandcafe ... @mairakoutsoudakis you and John never seize to amaze us.

    A photo posted by J'Something™ (@jsomethingmusic) on

    DOWNTOWN RAMEN 🍜 @davidchang thanks for the inspiration ... I'm obsessed just by his series #MindofaChef [Delayed Post]

    A video posted by J'Something™ (@jsomethingmusic) on

    He isn't letting the food indulgences get the better of him, making sure to add workouts to his day and keep it balanced with healthy smoothies prepared in his hotel room.

    What a morning ... 10km run done and dusted :) Have a smashing day! Team @mifitness_za. ...

    A photo posted by J'Something™ (@jsomethingmusic) on

    The usually private couple has been sharing more pictures together in the last while, with J'Something posting a heartfelt tribute to Coco saying he "will carry on trying to take over the world" because with her in his corner, he is "unstoppable".

