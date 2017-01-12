J'Something Takes Us Along On A Dream Foodie Holiday

Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter

MiCasa's lead singer, J'Something (real name João Fonseca), has taken his passion for food and become a South African celebrity chef in his own right. With his cooking show, an ongoing partnership with Knorr and other brands like Le Crueset and Smeg, the charismatic singer, songwriter and businessperson's social media feeds are filled with the food he enjoys making and eating.

After a busy festive season that saw the MiCasa team performing around the country, J'Something is catching a break in Cape Town with his wife Coco and documenting his foodie highlights along the way.

First stop 🍾 🍹 🍣... @lifegrandcafe ... @mairakoutsoudakis you and John never seize to amaze us. A photo posted by J'Something™ (@jsomethingmusic) on Jan 10, 2017 at 5:00am PST

DOWNTOWN RAMEN 🍜 @davidchang thanks for the inspiration ... I'm obsessed just by his series #MindofaChef [Delayed Post] A video posted by J'Something™ (@jsomethingmusic) on Jan 10, 2017 at 10:17pm PST

Honestly I have never in my life ... this Bao at Downtown Ramen last night is still blowing my mind. If you in Cape Town do yourselves a favor and try this place out. So far it has been the highlight of my break ... and the ramen ofcourse. But we ain't got no time to take pics of our ramen 🍜... A photo posted by J'Something™ (@jsomethingmusic) on Jan 11, 2017 at 12:33am PST

He isn't letting the food indulgences get the better of him, making sure to add workouts to his day and keep it balanced with healthy smoothies prepared in his hotel room.

What a morning ... 10km run done and dusted :) Have a smashing day! Team @mifitness_za. ... A photo posted by J'Something™ (@jsomethingmusic) on Jan 10, 2017 at 11:44pm PST

Fail to plan ... plan to fail. A little post workout shake in the hotel room ... bit of whey protein ... banana plus some peanut butter with some raw oats and ice ... and then some power green just in case I don't get enough greens in today :) ✌️ A photo posted by J'Something™ (@jsomethingmusic) on Jan 11, 2017 at 12:09am PST

The usually private couple has been sharing more pictures together in the last while, with J'Something posting a heartfelt tribute to Coco saying he "will carry on trying to take over the world" because with her in his corner, he is "unstoppable".