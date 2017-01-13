Cassper, Emtee And Others Are Throwing A Party With A Difference In Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga is often overlooked when it comes to big entertainment events but this weekend, music lovers in the province, will have something to look forward to. South Africa's favourite rapper, Cassper Nyovest, is just one of the big names on the lineup for the Let's Rise And Celebrate Mpumalanga music festival set to take place on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival will be hosted by actress and Metro FM presenter Khanyi Mbau and Mzansi Magic presenter Bujy (real name Stembinkosi Junior Bikwa) and is pegged to be "one of the biggest music festivals in Mpumalanga," according to The Citizen.

The event, which takes place at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit and is presented by Mpatho Nyoni Events, aims to "raise funds for orphans, underprivileged children and the elderly throughout Mpumalanga". Celebrities on the lineup will come together to distribute "school uniforms to the young and food parcels and blankets to the elderly".

A photo posted by Bujy Bikwa ka Thandi😇 (@bujy_bikwa) on Jan 8, 2017 at 6:42am PST



The festival also serves as Mpatho Nyoni Events' 10th birthday celebration. The company's founder Ruben Nyoni told The Citizen they have "embarked on a campaign to give back to the community by empowering youth" over the next year.

An extension of the festival includes an education and outreach programme aimed at children in Mpumalanga. A reported 310 schoolchildren will benefit from this year's programme.