Here Are The Wardrobe Must-Haves For 2017

Fashion is nothing if not cyclical. Every season presents a chance to throw back to decades gone by. The 90s are making a comeback in 2017, and with it comes a movement to even more androgyny on runways, in editorials and in mass-market fashion.

As we gear up for the new international runway season in February, we sat down with South African couture designer and founder of Keys Fashion, Ryan Keys, to give us the low-down on what's set to be hot in 2017.

1. Metallics

Judging by our favourite Hollywood leading ladies at this year's Golden Globes, metallics are definitely in. According to Keys, the annual Hollywood awards ceremonies set the tone for the year's trends. Classic couture, asymmetrical lines and structured pieces in gold, bronze and silver have already been seen on the red carpet.

Gracias @lorraineschwartz @zuhairmuradofficial golden dress for the #goldenglobes2017 ✨✨✨✨✨✨ A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 8, 2017 at 5:01pm PST

From Sofia Vergara's curve-hugging, bedazzling golden gown by Zuhair Murad to Drew Barrymore's sparkling silver, vintage-inspired number with wing-like detail by Monique Lhuillier, the stars brought the shimmer. It's a trend you can take in a number of different directions – think rock-and-roll inspired outfits, disco looks or a space-aged look and feel. (Think the 2016 Met Gala.)

#Netflix #strangerthings #santaclaritadiet #alumni A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jan 8, 2017 at 6:56pm PST

2. Stripes

Stripes are the number one print we'll be seeing on the runways this year, says Keys. Rainbow stripes, the term for stripes on pastel coloured pieces, are bold and audacious, while pinstripes, originally designed for men's suits, have made an elegant comeback through new interpretations for women. These can be seen in a range of blazers, tuxedo-style suit-dresses, asymmetrical skirts and deconstructed, slouchy pieces.

#khakistyles x #drayamichele ✔️ A photo posted by All Things Olive... (@khakistyles) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:10am PST

3.Floral

Floral romanticism is here to stay. Delicate flower designs reminiscent of classic lingerie pieces, baroque brocade designs and classic flower prints are all the rage right now.

4. Khaki

Khaki is the new black. It has emerged as a trendy blank canvas that can be worn with other shades of green, against bright pops of colour or with neutral tones. It looks good on all skin tones, and adds dimensions that are often drowned out by black. Camouflage prints and military fatigues - think Janet Jackson circa Rhythm Nation - are also making a comeback; blurring gender binaries as they go.

5. Pop-art inspired colours and prints

The movement that gave us Warhol and Lichtenstein is making a return to international runways. In 2017, we'll see more pop culture prints and embroidery, and bright colours like oranges, yellows and pinks, say Keys.

Sold this amazing Pop Art Andy Warhol style skirt before I could post it! Another fruit & veggie pattern MOD vintage favorite! It's so hard to not keep vintage treasures like this... #popartfashion #fortheloveofvintage A photo posted by Delta Rose Boutique (@deltaroseboutique) on Jan 11, 2017 at 2:43am PST