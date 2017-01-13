These 7 Tweets Sum Up How Little South Africans Care About Friday The 13th

Friday the 13th has a bad reputation for being the unluckiest day on the calendar but no one is actually sure where this superstition stems from.

Even though some of us don't really think it's a big deal, maybe we're worried a teeny bit.

Huffington Post US This Huffington Post US tried to get to the root of it but it seems this is just one of those things Americans did and everyone else just adopted. The date is not rejected globally and in South Africa there is growing disdain for it. Samkelo Ndlovu summed up the perspective with this tweet:

Kahle kahle niyaphapha!! Friday the 13th yani? Those Americans you idolize so much don't even know about ONE S.African practice or ritual😅😅 — Samkelo Ndlovu (@SamkeloNdlovu) January 13, 2017

Here are seven tweets from people who also think the day is inconsequential for us in Afurika Tshipembe, because #TIA.

HaPpY Friday the 13th! Remember that a black cat crossing your path signifies that the cat is going somewhere. 😂 pic.twitter.com/h4ui6vX5uq — Leandri J van Vuuren (@Lean3JvV) January 13, 2017

Surely Friday the 13th stories suggest that Saturday the 14th is ACTUALLY the more dreaded one..imagine waking up to all those horrors?! pic.twitter.com/qMaGGmbyz3 — Toko (@rabotoko) January 13, 2017

I'm originally from Soweto I don't acknowledge things like Friday the 13th 😂😂gtfoh — Jersey no.10 (@Nomie_fied) January 13, 2017

Things that go down on Friday The 13th. Sataflika on Fleek #FridayThe13thMoments pic.twitter.com/wW4XNYgo0X — Global Disaster Fund (@disaster_fund) January 13, 2017

It's Friday the 13th ..yay! As I wait for stupid scary posts. Everyone who posted a #DeadPose pic .. you're doomed!!😮😩😩😲😁😂 — Babalwa Joy Yolo (@Barbsey_Bear) January 13, 2017

I'm so tired of people talking about Friday the 13th. Who came up with that wack ass conception of being scared on this date? — Le Kinois (@ChrisMpululu) January 13, 2017