    • LIFESTYLE

    These 7 Tweets Sum Up How Little South Africans Care About Friday The 13th

    🙄🙄🙄

    13/01/2017 13:37 SAST | Updated 22 minutes ago
    Austeja via Getty Images
    Calendar with thirteenth day marked

    Friday the 13th has a bad reputation for being the unluckiest day on the calendar but no one is actually sure where this superstition stems from.

    Even though some of us don't really think it's a big deal, maybe we're worried a teeny bit.

    Huffington Post US This Huffington Post US tried to get to the root of it but it seems this is just one of those things Americans did and everyone else just adopted. The date is not rejected globally and in South Africa there is growing disdain for it. Samkelo Ndlovu summed up the perspective with this tweet:

    Here are seven tweets from people who also think the day is inconsequential for us in Afurika Tshipembe, because #TIA.

