All Of The 'Arrested Development' Actors Are In For Season 5

“Arrested Development” fans, prepare yourselves: Season 5 is all but inevitable.

Grazer told both The Wrap and Deadline this week that the show is “really close to pulling it off,” having all but finalized the actors’ pay and figured out a way to work around their busy schedules. “All of the actors have agreed to do it,” he said.

“We found a way to create the compensation structure for all the actors and create a work matrix so they can still make movies and do other things and it will all integrate,” he told Deadline. “So we are really close — I think within a couple of weeks at the most.”

The show originally aired on Fox between 2003 and 2006 before being canceled. It gathered an extremely loyal cult following in the years after and finally returned for a highly anticipated fourth season in 2013 on Netflix.

While some praised the fourth season, many others were more mixed on it. In Variety, Brian Lowry wrote, “Ultimately, this ‘Arrested’ revival plays a bit like a reunion special, where the individual cast members come out and take their curtain calls.” Jason Bateman, who plays Michael Bluth in the show, admitted that some parts of Season 4 were “a little confusing and frankly underwhelming for the audience,” and creator Mitch Hurwitz had some misgivings as well.

BuzzFeed reported at the time that some of the awkwardness on camera was due to an over-reliance on green screens made necessary by scheduling conflicts, which would explain why Grazer is carefully preparing a “work matrix” for Season 5. Maybe things will be better this time around.

At least money shouldn’t be an issue. Netflix is in the midst of an enormous push into original content. In 2017, the media company is expected to spent $6 billion on its own shows, specials and movies, more than both NBC and CBS.