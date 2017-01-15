A Series Of Handwritten Notes By The Late Princess Diana To A Buckingham Palace Steward Raised £55,000 At An Auction

Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter

Britain's Princess Diana holds Prince Harry on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, in June 1988.

Sold.

Nearly 20 years since her death, Britain's Princess Diana is still a hot commodity.

A series of handwritten notes by the late royal were auctioned on January 5 as part of a wider royal lot — raising around £55,000 — far more than estimates.

The notes were sent to Cyril Dickman, who served as chief steward at Buckingham Palace for more than 50 years.

Diana's sons William and Harry feature prominently in the letters — with one revealing that Prince Harry was constantly in trouble at school.

All of the letters sold for more than forecast — almost 10 times as much in some cases.

Other items sold by Dickman's family included photos, Christmas cards and cake from the Queen's wedding — all given by members of the royal family.

Princess Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris in August 1997, a year after divorcing first-in-line to the the throne, Prince Charles.