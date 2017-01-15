At A Western Cape Crocodile Farm, Crocodiles Attacked And Killed A Tour Guide

Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter

A tour guide was killed when crocodiles attacked him in a pool at a farm in Paarl, Western Cape, on Saturday, police confirmed.

The incident happened at the Le Bonheur Crocodile Farm.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said that at 8.50am officers in Paarl, as well as rescue services members, were at the scene at the crocodile farm.

"On their arrival the body of a 54-year-old man, who is a crocodile tour guide, was retrieved from one of the crocodile pools," he said.

"It is alleged that he was busy in the pool when he was attacked by crocodiles."

Van Wyk said workers arriving for their shift found the tour guide's body.

"An inquest was opened."

On Sunday, an employee who answered the phone at the crocodile farm said the guide's colleagues were traumatised and counselling had been offered to them.

"We have suffered a tragedy and have lost one of our staff," she said.

The name of the guide is known to News24, however the employee asked that it not be published yet as not all his family members have been informed.

The crocodile farm is expected to release an official statement on the incident later on Sunday.

On Sunday the Le Bonheur visitor centre and restaurant were open to the public. However, crocodile farm tours had been suspended.

These were expected to be up and running again later in the week.

The Le Bonheur website said its guided crocodile pond tour, conducted every 45 minutes, involved ramps leading to open dams which housed more than 1 000 crocodiles.

"Visitors have an opportunity to touch a baby croc, view crocs underwater through aquarium style viewing panels, and during summer months witness a feeding on the 12 noon and 3 pm tour," it said.

The website said the farm also offered "croc cage diving".

News24