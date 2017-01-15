Deputy President Ramaphosa Leads South Africa's Delegation To The World Economic Forum

A staff member of the World Economic Forum waits in the congress centre before the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the South African delegation to the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The annual WEF meeting is in Davos-Klosters in Switzerland from January 17 to 20, where more than 2,700 world leaders from business, government and civil society will discuss the global economy.

"WEF Davos 2017 takes place in a challenging global environment for both governments and business in which global events in 2016 have highlighted that the more complex a system, the greater a community's concern about its future," said Ramaphosa's spokesman Ronnie Mamoepa.

"South Africa will once again use the opportunity to market the country as being open for business and partnerships for development in various sessions and interactions with global business. Team South Africa includes ministers, a large business delegation and representatives of labour, taking forward the spirit of cooperation to promote inclusive growth."

Mamoepa said Ramaphosa would be accompanied by Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan, Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Jeff Radebe, Minister of Trade and Industry Rob Davies, Minister of Economic Development Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Water and Sanitation Nomvula Mokonyane, and KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Sihle Zikalala.