Mandela's Relative Accused Of Failing To Pay Child Support And Spends Weekend In Custody

A relative of former President Nelson Mandela was arrested on January 12 for allegedly failing to pay child support, Gauteng police confirmed on Sunday.

"He was arrested last Thursday for failing to pay child maintenance and he appeared in court on Friday where he was refused bail," police spokesperson Kay Makhubela said.

He said the Mandela family member is expected to apply for bail in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on January 19.

He remains in custody.

The man previously faced other charges in an unrelated case and these were provisionally withdrawn.

News24