All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Mandela's Relative Accused Of Failing To Pay Child Support And Spends Weekend In Custody

    The unnamed man is expected back in a Johannesburg court within days to apply for bail.

    15/01/2017 14:55 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago
    NEW! HIGHLIGHT AND SHARE
    Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter

    A relative of former President Nelson Mandela was arrested on January 12 for allegedly failing to pay child support, Gauteng police confirmed on Sunday.

    "He was arrested last Thursday for failing to pay child maintenance and he appeared in court on Friday where he was refused bail," police spokesperson Kay Makhubela said.

    He said the Mandela family member is expected to apply for bail in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on January 19.

    He remains in custody.

    The man previously faced other charges in an unrelated case and these were provisionally withdrawn.

    News24

    MORE: Mandela News