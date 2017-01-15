Nicole Kidman is clarifying her controversial comments encouraging all Americans to accept President-elect Donald Trump in a new interview.

The “Lion” actress came under fire this week for declaring that it’s time to support the reality-TV-host-turned-politician now that he’s been elected because “that’s what the country’s based on.”

Many considered Kidman’s statements to be dismissive of the potential problems of a Trump presidency, especially in light of her “Hours” co-star Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes appeal to “safeguard the truth” during this political moment.

“I was trying to stress that I believe in democracy and the American Constitution, and it was that simple,” she told Access Hollywood on Saturday.

When asked to comment further on the backlash, the Oscar-actress refused to elaborate on her stance. “I’m out of it now,” she added. “That’s what I said and it’s that simple.”