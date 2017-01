Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter

A visitor feeds a food pellet to a giraffe in the Giraffe Centre in Nairobi, Kenya on January 15, 2017.

A kiss from a giraffe can be, well, sloppy.

That's what these visitors to the Giraffe Centre, a non-profit organisation in Nairobi, Kenya, found when they got up close to some of the residents over the weekend. The centre provides conservation education.

Don't try this at home!

