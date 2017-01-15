All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    South African Jazz Legend Thandi Klaasen Dies

    "I had no chance to say goodbye," sang Klaasen about Sophiatown, in the silky smooth voice with which she serenaded audiences the world over.

    15/01/2017 12:49 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago
    • The Juice / News24
    "How much she touched our spirits and made us complete beings in a world in which things were falling apart."

    Nelson Mandela's favourite singer and legendary local jazz icon, Thandi Klaasen, 86, has died.

    The news was announced on Sunday morning on Twitter by Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

    He added: "uMama Thandi Klaasen will be remembered for her indomitable spirit, who succeeded against all odds....

    "...and her silky smooth voice which serenaded audiences the world over. How much richer we are having heard her sing.

    "How much she touched our spirits and made us complete beings in a world in which things were falling apart."

    Klaasen's daughter, Lorraine Klaasen, earlier this week revealed on her personal Facebook page that her mother was fighting pancreatic cancer.

    She thanked friends and fans for all the support that she and the family have received at this tough time.

    Fans shared their sadness on Twitter.

