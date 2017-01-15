Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter

"How much she touched our spirits and made us complete beings in a world in which things were falling apart."

Nelson Mandela's favourite singer and legendary local jazz icon, Thandi Klaasen, 86, has died.

Sad news .Rest in peace #ThandiKlaasen always humble and so gracious .we have lost a giant of South African music 😰 — Hotstix (@siphohotstix) January 15, 2017

The news was announced on Sunday morning on Twitter by Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

We are saddened to learn that Jazz Legend Thandi Klaasen has passed on. Our thoughts are with her daughter Lorraine, her loved ones, & fans. pic.twitter.com/vGbOQotbeJ — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) January 15, 2017

He added: "uMama Thandi Klaasen will be remembered for her indomitable spirit, who succeeded against all odds....

"...and her silky smooth voice which serenaded audiences the world over. How much richer we are having heard her sing.

"How much she touched our spirits and made us complete beings in a world in which things were falling apart."

Klaasen's daughter, Lorraine Klaasen, earlier this week revealed on her personal Facebook page that her mother was fighting pancreatic cancer.

She thanked friends and fans for all the support that she and the family have received at this tough time.

Fans shared their sadness on Twitter.

Well damn; I'm more affected by the news of Thandi Klaasen's passing than I anticipated! 😢😢😢 To me, she was the REAL Queen!! — Bafana Duba (@Fofo_Duba) January 15, 2017

Mama Thandi Klaasen gone? 💔. Rest in peace to one of the realest 🙏 — Wong Fei Hung (@SkelmGemer) January 15, 2017

I am saddened by the death of Thandi Klaasen as announced by her daughter Lorraine Klaasen.Oh what a voice!Rest in peace Thandi — membathisi mdladlana (@membathisi) January 15, 2017

Mama Thandi Klaasen neh. She had such a great spirit. https://t.co/74AhkiHgTr — thembekile (@ThembiMrototo) January 15, 2017

May your soul RIP, mama #ThandiKlaasen — Jabu (@NkunaJabu) January 15, 2017

The Juice